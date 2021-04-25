Olympic torch comes to Miyazaki

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is winding its way through Japan and is now in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki.

The current leg of the relay started from the ancient shrine of Takachiho. 12 cities and towns in the prefecture are along the route.

Twin brothers So Shigeru and So Takeshi ran together. They both competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted municipalities to scale down festivities. The organizers and the prefecture are urging people to watch online, or to observe social distancing and refrain from cheering out loud if they watch the relay in person.