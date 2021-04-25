Olympic torch comes to Miyazaki
NHK -- Apr 25
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is winding its way through Japan and is now in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki.
The current leg of the relay started from the ancient shrine of Takachiho. 12 cities and towns in the prefecture are along the route.
Twin brothers So Shigeru and So Takeshi ran together. They both competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted municipalities to scale down festivities. The organizers and the prefecture are urging people to watch online, or to observe social distancing and refrain from cheering out loud if they watch the relay in person.- NHK
聖火リレーは25日から宮崎県に入り、マラソンで活躍した宗兄弟が参加しました。 25日から始まった宮崎県での聖火リレーは、高千穂町の高千穂神社をスタートしました。 延岡市ではマラソンで活躍した双子の宗兄弟や前回の東京オリンピックで50キロ競歩に出場した三輪寿美雄さん（88）が走りました。 すでに4つの市と町を結んだ聖火リレーは現在、西都市で行われていて、初日のゴールとなる宮崎県庁には午後7時半前に到着する予定です。 - ANNnewsCH
Rugby: World Cup icon Goromaru ends career in playoff loss
Kyodo - Apr 25
Ayumu Goromaru, whose 2015 Rugby World Cup performance made him a household name in Japan, marked his final match on Saturday, when his club Yamaha Jubilo lost 46-12 in the second round of the Top League playoffs to Kubota Spears.
Formula 1 announces three-year Japanese Grand Prix extension
formula1.com - Apr 24
Formula 1 has announced that the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit for at least another three years.
Olympic torch relay suffers 1st total cancellation
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japan's Tokyo Olympic torch relay suffered its first total cancellation on Friday when Okinawa Prefecture organizers announced the May 2 leg in Miyakojima will not be run at all, and no events will be held.
Nadeshiko Japan must overcome major obstacles in medal pursuit
Kyodo - Apr 23
If the Japanese women's football team are to achieve their goal of a gold medal on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, they must overcome a disjointed preparation caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with a lackluster track record against elite opponents in recent years.
Tennis: Kei Nishikori ousted by Nadal in 3 sets at Barcelona Open
Kyodo - Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
IOC maintains ban on athletes' venue 'propaganda'
NHK - Apr 23
The International Olympic Committee has decided to maintain a rule on the Olympic Charter that bans "political, religious or racial propaganda" at fields of play and some other official places at the Tokyo Games.
Will Japan's low immunization rate pose a problem for the Olympics?
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
学会が「ブルーライト」メガネの使用を疑問視
newsonjapan.com - Apr 22
PCでの仕事中、スマートフォンで楽しめるビデオスロットなどのゲーム中、Netflixで映画を視聴中に画面から発せられるブルーライト。
Will Japanese Olympians be vaccinated ahead of the public?
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.
Sapporo downsizes running event as virus cases rise
Reuters - Apr 20
The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.
What are the key issues facing Tokyo Olympics?
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
Japanese baseball team offers fans antibody tests
NHKn - Apr 19
The Saitama Seibu Lions baseball team offered fans free coronavirus antibody tests before a game on Sunday.
What are the top security tips that any bitcoin user must know?
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Bitcoin is the most popular topic nowadays as everyone is attracted to it. It is a decentralized virtual currency that is based on blockchain technology.
Japan golf industry looks to cash in on Matsuyama's Masters win
Nikkei - Apr 16
Hideki Matsuyama made golf history on April 11, becoming the first Japanese to win a men's major and unleashing a frenzy by the country's golf industry eager to cash in on his success.
Japan unveils Olympic mascots
Reuters - Apr 15
The Tokyo Olympic mascots make their debut with 100 days to go until the Games begin
