Japan officials modify view of Sakurajima eruption
NHK -- Apr 26
Japan's Meteorological Agency has modified its view of the eruption at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday morning. It now says that what appeared to be pyroclastic flows -- a dense current of hot gas and volcanic matter -- were actually volcanic fumes.
After the eruption, the agency initially said it confirmed that a mixture of lava, volcanic ash and gas had flowed for a distance of 1.8 kilometers from the crater.
Officials therefore expanded the alert zone from the crater to 2.4 kilometers from 2 kilometers, covering areas close to a residential district.
But they later said that an on-site inspection did not find any high-temperature areas supposed to exist after pyroclastic flows. There were also no traces of trees that had been knocked down.
The agency concluded that what it first thought to be pyroclastic flows were in fact volcanic fumes that had drifted down the slope. It returned the alert zone to the pre-eruption size. - NHK
Volcanic eruption, alert zone expanded
NHK - Apr 25
The Japan Meteorological Agency has expanded the area where residents are on alert to beware of flying rocks and pyroclastic flows at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.
Crew Dragon docks with ISS
NHK - Apr 25
A spacecraft carrying Japan's Hoshide Akihiko and three other astronauts has successfully docked with the International Space Station.
Japan's Hoshide, other astronauts head to space station aboard SpaceX ship
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and three others lifted off Friday as part of a crew rotation flight on a SpaceX-developed craft to the International Space Station.
Japan prepares groundwork for discharging Fukushima water into sea
CNA - Apr 23
It could take 30 years for Japan to fully release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. That is the timeline for the plant to be fully decommissioned.
Japan's first commercial hydrogen power plant to open near Mount Fuji
Nikkei - Apr 22
Independent power supplier eRex will build Japan's first commercial hydrogen power plant next year to initially supply zero-emission electricity to around 100 households, Nikkei has learned.
Japan health ministry panel OKs 3rd COVID-19 treatment drug
Kyodo - Apr 22
A health ministry panel on Wednesday approved rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib for COVID-19 treatment, the third such case in Japan.
Japan's HIV positive tests fell, fewer tests done
NHK - Apr 18
New data show the number of HIV infections confirmed in Japan last year dropped nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. The health ministry attributes the decline to a fall in HIV testing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and says the actual figure could be higher.
Tritium mascot design to be changed
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's Reconstruction Agency says it is changing the design of a mascot character created to reassure people about radioactive tritium in water to be released from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Japanese firm develops world’s first foldable disposable paper razor
Japan Today - Apr 15
Japanese Kaijurishi was founded in 1908 in the town of Seki, Gifu Prefecture, which is famous for its rich tradition and history of samurai sword making, as well as its state-of-the-art Japanese cutlery. So it makes sense that they've built their name as a leading manufacturer of shaving products in Japan.
UK coronavirus variant surging in Japan
NHK - Apr 14
Surveys by local governments in Japan show the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain is surging in the country. The variant, dubbed N501Y, is said to be more transmissible than the original coronavirus.
Amount of tritium released in Japan and abroad
NHK - Apr 14
Tritium is generated in the process of ordinary operations at nuclear power facilities. The radioactive substance is diluted before being released into the sea or the air based on the criteria of a given government.
Hundreds of earthquakes shake Tokara Islands
NHK - Apr 13
Japan's Meteorological Agency says hundreds of earthquakes have been occurring in waters near the Tokara Islands in the country's southwest since Friday.
Scientists in Japan turn plastic waste into liquid fuel using catalyst
South China Morning Post - Apr 13
A team of Japanese researchers say they have found a way to convert plastic waste into liquid fuel.
JAXA to nix "science only" requirement in 1st recruitment in over decade
Kyodo - Apr 12
Eyeing a future in which it may send poets into space to extol the beauty of the stars, Japan's national space agency is looking to expand its horizons by dropping the science major requirement for potential astronauts as it launches its first recruitment drive in 13 years.
Fukushima treated water to be released into sea
NHK - Apr 12
NHK has learned that the Japanese government is ready to announce, as early as Tuesday, that it plans to release treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
