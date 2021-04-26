Tokyo reports 425 new cases of coronavirus

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has confirmed 425 new coronavirus cases in the capital on Monday.

The figure is up 20 from Monday last week. More cases have been reported than a week before for the 26th straight day.

The daily average for the seven days up to Monday is 730. That's 21.5 percent more than the previous 7-day period.

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the capital since the pandemic began now stands at 135,598.

Tokyo officials say 55 people are in serious condition, up by five from the day before.