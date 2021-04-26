Tokyo reports 425 new cases of coronavirus
NHK -- Apr 26
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has confirmed 425 new coronavirus cases in the capital on Monday.
The figure is up 20 from Monday last week. More cases have been reported than a week before for the 26th straight day.
The daily average for the seven days up to Monday is 730. That's 21.5 percent more than the previous 7-day period.
The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the capital since the pandemic began now stands at 135,598.
Tokyo officials say 55 people are in serious condition, up by five from the day before.- NHK
Sumo: Terunofuji returns to ozeki as Hakuho becomes sole yokozuna
Kyodo - Apr 26
Terunofuji will contest the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament as an ozeki, returning to the sport's second-highest rank for the first time in 21 meets, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed Monday in the form of its latest rankings.
Osaka public schools begin online classes
NHK - Apr 26
Public elementary and junior high schools in the Japanese city of Osaka have introduced online classes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tokyo reports 425 new cases of coronavirus
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has confirmed 425 new coronavirus cases in the capital on Monday.
What’s It Like Being An International Student In Japan In 2021? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Apr 26
Did you know that there are around 300,000 international students in Japan? Why do they come to Japan to study and what’s it like studying in Japan in 2021, especially during COVID-19? Let’s hit the streets of Tokyo to find out.
Govt. issues administrative guidance order to Line
NHK - Apr 26
Japanese government officials have asked the operator of the Line messaging app to explain how it will do a better job of protecting user data.
Tokyo still crowded despite state of emergency
NHK - Apr 26
Many people were seen commuting in Tokyo on Monday morning, one day after the third coronavirus state of emergency took effect.
Eating Wild Japan by Winifred Bird - Book Review
Trillium: Wild Edibles - Apr 26
Eating wild Japan is a very in depth and well written engaging book that captivates the reader with traditional methods of preparation of wild edible plants.
Japan officials modify view of Sakurajima eruption
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Meteorological Agency has modified its view of the eruption at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday morning. It now says that what appeared to be pyroclastic flows -- a dense current of hot gas and volcanic matter -- were actually volcanic fumes.
JAL to make low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Japan a subsidiary
Japan Times - Apr 26
Japan Airlines Co. is planning to make a unit of Chinese low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Co. a subsidiary to meet an expected recovery in tourism demand after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.
Japan plans 10,000 shot-a-day vaccination venues in bid to speed up rollout
Japan Times - Apr 25
Japan is considering operating large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers capable of administering shots to 10,000 people per day, as part of efforts to speed up a vaccine rollout that is trailing other countries, government sources said Sunday.
Volcanic eruption, alert zone expanded
NHK - Apr 25
The Japan Meteorological Agency has expanded the area where residents are on alert to beware of flying rocks and pyroclastic flows at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.
State of emergency for COVID-19 goes into effect
NHK - Apr 25
Japan's third state of emergency to contain the rising number of cases of coronavirus has gone into effect in the nation's capital and three western prefectures.
Olympic torch comes to Miyazaki
NHK - Apr 25
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is winding its way through Japan and is now in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki.
Tokyo’s 3rd State of Emergency Impact | Japan Travel Update
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
From April 25 to May 11, 2021 for Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo. Prefectural governors have the power to institute changes to closures.
Japan's Real New Year (it's not January) | Life in Japan Episode 104
Life in Japan - Apr 25
In Japan, April is the time when schools begin their new education year, businesses launch new fiscal years, and the tulips and gardens burst into new life. Yes, the calendar year may begin in January, but Japan’s real new year begins in April.
Coronavirus variants raging in areas subject to new Japan emergency
Japan Times - Apr 25
Coronavirus variants are spreading rapidly in Tokyo and other areas set to be placed under Japan’s third COVID-19 state of emergency, with the N501Y strains forecast to account for over 90% of all new infections in Tokyo and Osaka and Hyogo prefectures.
