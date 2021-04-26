Govt. issues administrative guidance order to Line
NHK -- Apr 26
Japanese government officials have asked the operator of the Line messaging app to explain how it will do a better job of protecting user data.
Line revealed in March that a Chinese firm it had contracted to perform system maintenance had access to user details. It also acknowledged it had been storing the personal information of users in South Korea.
A government investigation found engineers at the Chinese firm had accessed sensitive data 132 times.
But the probe did not uncover evidence of leaks or privacy violations.
Government officials concluded that neither Line's data management nor its explanations were good enough.
They have issued the firm with an administrative guidance order. That means Line will have to report back on the measures it will take to prevent a recurrence.- NHK
JAL to make low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Japan a subsidiary
Honda aiming for 100% electric vehicles by 2040
No-booze lockdown leaves Japan's virus-hit eateries high and dry
Wealth of Japan's richest surges nearly 50% during pandemic
Tokyo Motor Show cancelled as Japan faces another state of emergency
Japan job site operator valued at $2.3bn in IPO
Majority in Japan shun drinks with bosses and clients amid pandemic
Tokyo condo listings rise as people work from home
COVID-19 insurance sales surge in Japan
Japan Post to sell part of Australia's Toll, booking $645m loss
Toyota unveils plans for global line-up of battery electric vehicles
The Ghosn effect: Global executives avoid Japan
US and Japan to invest $4.5bn in next-gen 6G race with China
Japanese fried chicken enters period of Warring States
Japan bets on hydrogen to lift its ambitious carbon-neutral plans
