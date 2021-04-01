Japan mayor forced to quit over bringing personal sauna into office
Kyodo -- Apr 27
The mayor of a city in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka said Monday he will step down after finding himself in the hot seat for setting up a home sauna just next to his office for personal use.
Hiroki Tomita, the mayor of Ikeda, has been under intense criticism for bringing the sauna into the city government's building from his home last year along with gym equipment. He had claimed they were needed for "health reasons."
On Monday, the 44-year-old said at a press conference he will resign to "take responsibility" after the city government's COVID-19 vaccination program for elderly people is largely completed, without providing a specific timeline. - Kyodo
市役所に家庭用サウナを持ち込んで議会から追及を受けていた大阪府池田市の市長が26日午後、「条件付き」で辞職する意向を明らかにしています。 去就に注目が集まっていた池田市の冨田裕樹市長。条件付きでの辞職を表明しました。 去年10月に市長の控え室に家庭用サウナといった私物を持ち込んでいたことが分かり、市議会が虚偽の証言などに罰則を科すことができる「百条委員会」を設置し、市長らを証人喚問してきました。 - ANNnewsCH
Japan ruling party election loss a blow to Suga government
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 27
Japan's ruling party suffered a triple blow at by-elections over the weekend, as voter frustration with scandals and government management of the coronavirus risked weakening the influence of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government.
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 27
Japan lodges protest with China over Senkakus maps
NHK - Apr 27
The Japanese government has lodged a protest with China over topographical maps it published of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
NHK - Apr 27
Japan plans 10,000 shot-a-day vaccination venues in bid to speed up rollout
Japan Times - Apr 25
Japan is considering operating large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers capable of administering shots to 10,000 people per day, as part of efforts to speed up a vaccine rollout that is trailing other countries, government sources said Sunday.
Japan Times - Apr 25
State of emergency for COVID-19 goes into effect
NHK - Apr 25
Japan's third state of emergency to contain the rising number of cases of coronavirus has gone into effect in the nation's capital and three western prefectures.
NHK - Apr 25
Japan should try California-style solar panel mandate: Koizumi
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan should consider requiring solar panels on homes and office buildings as part of its plans to achieve its new, higher target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told Nikkei on Friday.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan declares state of emergency in 4 prefectures
NHK - Apr 24
Japan's prime minister has declared the country's third state of emergency of the pandemic to contain rising COVID-19 cases. The measure will take effect in Tokyo, and three western prefectures on Sunday.
NHK - Apr 24
Japan raises emissions reduction target to 46% by 2030
coastreporter.net - Apr 23
Japan's prime minister announced on Thursday an ambitious new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, hours before he was to join a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
coastreporter.net - Apr 23
Providing food banks with disaster reserves
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 23
The Japanese government is now filling food banks with food that is no longer in use.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 23
Can Japan’s ‘Invisible’ Diplomacy Help Solve the Myanmar Crisis?
thediplomat.com - Apr 23
More than two and a half months have passed since the coup in Myanmar. Although other countries are responding to this situation, they have not been able to have a concrete impact toward stopping the bloodshed that is happening in Myanmar, sparking harsh criticism from observers like the BBC.
thediplomat.com - Apr 23
Japan creating fuel guidelines to avoid power shortages
argusmedia.com - Apr 22
Japan is aiming to create fuel guidelines for power generation, to avoid any repeat of the severe shortage of thermal fuel and electricity supplies earlier this year.
argusmedia.com - Apr 22
F-15 pricey upgrade puts thorn in side of Japan-US alliance
Nikkei - Apr 22
The U.S. and Japan showcased the strength and unity of their alliance during last week's summit, but one particular sentence in the joint leaders' statement that followed the meeting conceals a sore spot in the relationship.
Nikkei - Apr 22
'Comfort women' lawsuit targeting Japan dismissed
NHK - Apr 22
A South Korean court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of people referred to as wartime comfort women and relevant families.
NHK - Apr 22
China may hit back against Japan over Taiwan issue but economic action unlikely, analysts say
scmp.com - Apr 21
China is not likely to shy away from retaliating against Japan over the Taiwan issue but it is expected to take security rather than economic measures, according to analysts.
scmp.com - Apr 21
New state of emergency possible in Osaka
NHK - Apr 21
The Japanese government may be edging closer to declaring another state of emergency, based on a request from the western prefecture of Osaka.
NHK - Apr 21
Suga explains reference to Taiwan
NHK - Apr 21
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has explained that a reference to Taiwan in a joint statement he issued with US President Joe Biden reflects Japan's hope for a peaceful settlement of the cross-Strait issue.
NHK - Apr 21
