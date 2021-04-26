Number of coronavirus deaths in Japan tops 10,000
Japan's capital and three other prefectures are once again under a state of emergency from Sunday, as authorities try to tamp down on rising coronavirus cases.
The government wants companies to reduce the number of commuters by promoting working from home. But mobile phone data show nearly 40 percent more people were around Tokyo station during rush hours on Monday morning, compared with the Monday average during the first state of emergency about a year ago.
Railway companies plan to reduce services while the declaration is in effect through May 11.
The government is pushing ahead on vaccinations. Inoculations for about 4.8 million healthcare workers started in February. As of last Friday, about 37 percent of them had received at least one shot. Around 18 percent had completed two shots.
Vaccinations for about 36 million senior citizens started earlier this month. Less than one percent of them had received a shot as of Sunday.
Vaccines have been delivered to this small village of Shingo in the northern prefecture of Aomori, but inoculations haven't started.
The only clinic in the village has one doctor and three nurses. They can't start administering the vaccines until they make sure that residents would be transported to hospitals at neighboring municipalities in case of severe reactions.
A Shingo village clinic official, Kudo Katsushi, said "We would start the inoculation tomorrow if we could. It's frustrating."
A total of 3.9 million doses will be distributed across Japan over the next two weeks. The government plans to allow dentists to administer the vaccines in areas where there are shortages of medical workers.
More than 3,300 new infections were confirmed in Japan on Monday. Over 900 of them were in the western prefecture of Osaka.- NHK
theguardian.com - Apr 27
Nobuhiko Ôbayashi is the Japanese film-maker who directed the cult 1977 horror Hausu, or House, and in his long and prolific career also specialised in TV ads starring American movie actors for the domestic market (satirised in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation).
Life Where I'm From - Apr 27
Shinto is the native religious tradition of Japan. I think it's easy to see visual signs of it throughout Japan, from the shrines (jinja) to the gates (torii). But what I was interested in finding out was what Shinto practices can be found in everyday Japanese life that aren't so visually obvious.
RMTransit - Apr 27
Our biggest High Speed Rail Explained video yet is here! And of course, we're looking at the country that did it first and did it best — Japan.
NHK - Apr 27
In Japan the number of people who had the coronavirus and died has now topped 10,000. It took about one year for the tally to reach 5,000 since the first case of infection was confirmed in the country. It took only three months for that figure to double.
NHK - Apr 27
Noguchi Soichi, an astronaut preparing to leave the International Space Station for a return to Earth, has handed the baton over to fellow Japanese Hoshide Akihiko, who arrived there days ago with three other astronauts.
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 27
Japan's ruling party suffered a triple blow at by-elections over the weekend, as voter frustration with scandals and government management of the coronavirus risked weakening the influence of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government.
Japan Times - Apr 27
The government on Monday said it has so far detected more than 20 cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 in Japan — a rise in the number of cases of the potentially worrisome new strain that some fear could prove more resistant to existing vaccines.
Japan Today - Apr 27
MIYAZAKI - There are many reasons to visit Japan’s shrines. They are, of course, religious sites, often dedicated to particular guardian gods or to receiving prayers for particular purposes.
NHK - Apr 27
The Japanese government has lodged a protest with China over topographical maps it published of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
NHK - Apr 27
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to hold the first three days of its upcoming tournament in Tokyo without spectators in response to a coronavirus state of emergency.
Kyodo - Apr 27
The mayor of a city in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka said Monday he will step down after finding himself in the hot seat for setting up a home sauna just next to his office for personal use.
Jiji - Apr 27
Japan's Supreme Court overturned on Monday a high court ruling in 2019 that denied damages to hepatitis B patients with relapses citing the expiration of the 20-year eligibility period.
Kyodo - Apr 26
Terunofuji will contest the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament as an ozeki, returning to the sport's second-highest rank for the first time in 21 meets, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed Monday in the form of its latest rankings.
NHK - Apr 26
Public elementary and junior high schools in the Japanese city of Osaka have introduced online classes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Apr 26
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has confirmed 425 new coronavirus cases in the capital on Monday.
Asian Boss - Apr 26
Did you know that there are around 300,000 international students in Japan? Why do they come to Japan to study and what’s it like studying in Japan in 2021, especially during COVID-19? Let’s hit the streets of Tokyo to find out.