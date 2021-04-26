Sumo tournament to begin with no spectators

The Japan Sumo Association has decided to hold the first three days of its upcoming tournament in Tokyo without spectators in response to a coronavirus state of emergency.

Association executives on Monday discussed how to organize the 15-day tournament that will start on May 9.

The state of emergency went into effect on Sunday in the capital and three other prefectures. It is set to continue through May 11.

The association said that if emergency measures end on May 11 as scheduled, it will allow spectators at the tournament from the fourth day.

This will be the first time since March of last year that a Grand Sumo Tournament will be held without spectators. Tournaments are held every two months.