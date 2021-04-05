Shinto is the native religious tradition of Japan. I think it's easy to see visual signs of it throughout Japan, from the shrines (jinja) to the gates (torii). But what I was interested in finding out was what Shinto practices can be found in everyday Japanese life that aren't so visually obvious.

Labyrinth of Cinema review – cult Japanese director’s epic blitz of pop-culture hyperactivity

theguardian.com - Apr 27

Nobuhiko Ôbayashi is the Japanese film-maker who directed the cult 1977 horror Hausu, or House, and in his long and prolific career also specialised in TV ads starring American movie actors for the domestic market (satirised in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation). Nobuhiko Ôbayashi is the Japanese film-maker who directed the cult 1977 horror Hausu, or House, and in his long and prolific career also specialised in TV ads starring American movie actors for the domestic market (satirised in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation).

Shinto in Everyday Japanese Life

Life Where I'm From - Apr 27

Shinto is the native religious tradition of Japan. I think it's easy to see visual signs of it throughout Japan, from the shrines (jinja) to the gates (torii). But what I was interested in finding out was what Shinto practices can be found in everyday Japanese life that aren't so visually obvious. Shinto is the native religious tradition of Japan. I think it's easy to see visual signs of it throughout Japan, from the shrines (jinja) to the gates (torii). But what I was interested in finding out was what Shinto practices can be found in everyday Japanese life that aren't so visually obvious.

Supreme Court backs hepatitis B relapse sufferers

Jiji - Apr 27

Japan's Supreme Court overturned on Monday a high court ruling in 2019 that denied damages to hepatitis B patients with relapses citing the expiration of the 20-year eligibility period. Japan's Supreme Court overturned on Monday a high court ruling in 2019 that denied damages to hepatitis B patients with relapses citing the expiration of the 20-year eligibility period.

Meet the master behind Japan's postwar avant-garde art movement

NOWNESS - Apr 24

Few artists can convey infinity in a brushstroke or can tease out presence from the void. The source of Korean artist Lee Ufan's work begins in childhood, where he was raised with strict Confucian ideals and schooled in poetry and calligraphy. Few artists can convey infinity in a brushstroke or can tease out presence from the void. The source of Korean artist Lee Ufan's work begins in childhood, where he was raised with strict Confucian ideals and schooled in poetry and calligraphy.

Japan's Toxic Idol Industry

Nobita from Japan - Apr 23

Japanese idols are so popular here, but not many people know the dark side. Japanese idols are so popular here, but not many people know the dark side.

Man suspected in stabbing in Saitama apprehended in Roppongi

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23

TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected of stabbing two employees at a transport company in Saitama City on Thursday was later apprehended in Tokyo, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected of stabbing two employees at a transport company in Saitama City on Thursday was later apprehended in Tokyo, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi

Bodies of 2 adults and 2 children found in parked car in Yokohama

Japan Today - Apr 23

The bodies of a man and a woman and two children were found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Yokohama early Thursday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide. The bodies of a man and a woman and two children were found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Yokohama early Thursday, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Meet A Real Life Japanese Geisha | Everyday Bosses

Asian Boss - Apr 22

All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29. All of us at Asian Boss were deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Hao Tang, our Japan-based freelance videographer who worked on this video. On April 5th, 2021, Hao passed away from an underlying medical condition at the age of 29.

Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara

Japan Today - Apr 18

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi. Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting singer Tomomi Kahara by forcibly pulling her by the arm and shoving her shoulder while in a taxi.

Japanese surnames: a call for change

NHK - Apr 18

People in Japan are questioning the social norm of married couples adopting the same surname. People in Japan are questioning the social norm of married couples adopting the same surname.

Two members of hip-hop trio Namedaruma accused of marijuana possession

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 17

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two members of hip-hop group Namedaruma over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports Nippon News Network

4 die in fire suppression system accident in Tokyo parking garage

Kyodo - Apr 16

Four building maintenance workers were killed Thursday in a basement parking garage in Tokyo as a fire suppression system was unintentionally activated, trapping them in an enclosed space with high levels of carbon dioxide, police and firefighters said. Four building maintenance workers were killed Thursday in a basement parking garage in Tokyo as a fire suppression system was unintentionally activated, trapping them in an enclosed space with high levels of carbon dioxide, police and firefighters said.

Tokyo: Pair accused of raping, robbing woman in apartment

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 15

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two men over the alleged rape and robbery of a female acquaintance in Yamato City, Kanagawa Prefecture last year, reports Fuji News Network

Trans in Japan: Sterilisation and legal gender recognition

BBC News - Apr 14

Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’. Reports of involuntary sterilisation have been seen at least 38 countries worldwide over the past 20 years with women and marginalised groups worst hit by this ‘gross violation of rights’.

A Day In The Life of A Japanese Car Girl

ALBO - Apr 14

In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner. In this video, I hung out with a real Japanese girl street racer. We got some snacks at the convenience store, stopped by a car wash, went to an arcade, and had ramen for dinner.