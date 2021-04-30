China's spokesman draws flak for using ukiyo-e to rap Fukushima water
Kyodo -- Apr 28
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman has drawn criticism for using a parody picture of a "ukiyo-e" painting by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai to take a jab at Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water at the Fukushima power plant.
On Monday, Zhao Lijian posted his Twitter account a collage picture of a piece in the popular "Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji" series painted by the ukiyo-e master during the Edo Period (1603-1868), irking Japanese government officials.
"If Katsushika Hokusai, the original author is still alive today, he would also be very concerned about #JapanNuclearWater," Zhao, known as one of Beijing's hardline diplomats, said in his Twitter post, along with the picture.
Japan's Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with China over Zhao's post that insults Japanese culture, while calling for the deletion of it, sources familiar with the matter said. But the picture remained viewable online as of Tuesday night.- Kyodo
中国外務省の報道官が福島第一原発の処理水の海洋放出をやゆするような葛飾北斎の作品の加工イラストをツイート、物議を醸しています。 - TBS NEWS
Japan to issue new Y500 coins in November after pandemic delay
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan will begin issuing newly redesigned Y500 coins from around November, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday, after their initial release in the first half of the fiscal year from April was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
China's spokesman draws flak for using ukiyo-e to rap Fukushima water
Japan ruling party election loss a blow to Suga government
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 27
Japan's ruling party suffered a triple blow at by-elections over the weekend, as voter frustration with scandals and government management of the coronavirus risked weakening the influence of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government.
Japan lodges protest with China over Senkakus maps
NHK - Apr 27
The Japanese government has lodged a protest with China over topographical maps it published of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
Japan mayor forced to quit over bringing personal sauna into office
Kyodo - Apr 27
The mayor of a city in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka said Monday he will step down after finding himself in the hot seat for setting up a home sauna just next to his office for personal use.
Japan plans 10,000 shot-a-day vaccination venues in bid to speed up rollout
Japan Times - Apr 25
Japan is considering operating large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers capable of administering shots to 10,000 people per day, as part of efforts to speed up a vaccine rollout that is trailing other countries, government sources said Sunday.
State of emergency for COVID-19 goes into effect
NHK - Apr 25
Japan's third state of emergency to contain the rising number of cases of coronavirus has gone into effect in the nation's capital and three western prefectures.
Japan should try California-style solar panel mandate: Koizumi
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan should consider requiring solar panels on homes and office buildings as part of its plans to achieve its new, higher target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told Nikkei on Friday.
Japan declares state of emergency in 4 prefectures
NHK - Apr 24
Japan's prime minister has declared the country's third state of emergency of the pandemic to contain rising COVID-19 cases. The measure will take effect in Tokyo, and three western prefectures on Sunday.
Japan raises emissions reduction target to 46% by 2030
coastreporter.net - Apr 23
Japan's prime minister announced on Thursday an ambitious new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, hours before he was to join a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Providing food banks with disaster reserves
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 23
The Japanese government is now filling food banks with food that is no longer in use.
Can Japan’s ‘Invisible’ Diplomacy Help Solve the Myanmar Crisis?
thediplomat.com - Apr 23
More than two and a half months have passed since the coup in Myanmar. Although other countries are responding to this situation, they have not been able to have a concrete impact toward stopping the bloodshed that is happening in Myanmar, sparking harsh criticism from observers like the BBC.
Japan creating fuel guidelines to avoid power shortages
argusmedia.com - Apr 22
Japan is aiming to create fuel guidelines for power generation, to avoid any repeat of the severe shortage of thermal fuel and electricity supplies earlier this year.
F-15 pricey upgrade puts thorn in side of Japan-US alliance
Nikkei - Apr 22
The U.S. and Japan showcased the strength and unity of their alliance during last week's summit, but one particular sentence in the joint leaders' statement that followed the meeting conceals a sore spot in the relationship.
'Comfort women' lawsuit targeting Japan dismissed
NHK - Apr 22
A South Korean court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a group of people referred to as wartime comfort women and relevant families.
China may hit back against Japan over Taiwan issue but economic action unlikely, analysts say
scmp.com - Apr 21
China is not likely to shy away from retaliating against Japan over the Taiwan issue but it is expected to take security rather than economic measures, according to analysts.
