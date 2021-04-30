China's spokesman draws flak for using ukiyo-e to rap Fukushima water

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman has drawn criticism for using a parody picture of a "ukiyo-e" painting by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai to take a jab at Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water at the Fukushima power plant.

On Monday, Zhao Lijian posted his Twitter account a collage picture of a piece in the popular "Thirty-six Views of Mt. Fuji" series painted by the ukiyo-e master during the Edo Period (1603-1868), irking Japanese government officials.

"If Katsushika Hokusai, the original author is still alive today, he would also be very concerned about #JapanNuclearWater," Zhao, known as one of Beijing's hardline diplomats, said in his Twitter post, along with the picture.

Japan's Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with China over Zhao's post that insults Japanese culture, while calling for the deletion of it, sources familiar with the matter said. But the picture remained viewable online as of Tuesday night.