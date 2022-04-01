COVID-19 affects 8% of abortion cases in Japan, study shows
Many of the women cited financial reasons, such as a drop in their partner’s incomes, according to a national survey by the study group.
The study group analyzed the reasons behind approximately 2,000 women’s decision to terminate their pregnancy, which were obtained by doctors and other medical personnel at 178 medical institutions that performed abortions between Oct. 15 and Nov. 14.
According to the survey results, of the 1,965 pregnant women who had an abortion, 152, or 7.7%, said their decisions were affected by the spread of COVID-19.
Of the 152 women, the largest number, 46, were in the 25-29 age group, followed by 35 age 20 to 24 and 30 age 30 to 34.
When the 152 women were asked to give up to three reasons for choosing an abortion, 87 cited their partner’s income decline or job loss, 74 cited their own income drop or unemployment, and 42 said they were afraid of contracting the coronavirus during their pregnancy.- Japan Times
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 28
Excess salt intake is linked to cardiovascular disease as well as hypertension, but whether individual salt intake increases with age has not been studied.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Some 8% of pregnant women in Japan who had an abortion in October and November last year are believed to have decided to end their pregnancy due to reasons linked to the coronavirus pandemic, a health ministry study group found Tuesday.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Consumer education is getting underway at high schools across Japan ahead of the lowering of the age of legal adulthood by two years to 18 on April 1, 2022.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan discarded an estimated 6 million tons of still-edible food in fiscal 2018, down 120,000 tons from the previous year amid growing public awareness of the need to reduce food waste, government data showed Tuesday.
NHK - Apr 26
Public elementary and junior high schools in the Japanese city of Osaka have introduced online classes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Asian Boss - Apr 26
Did you know that there are around 300,000 international students in Japan? Why do they come to Japan to study and what’s it like studying in Japan in 2021, especially during COVID-19? Let’s hit the streets of Tokyo to find out.
Trillium: Wild Edibles - Apr 26
Eating wild Japan is a very in depth and well written engaging book that captivates the reader with traditional methods of preparation of wild edible plants.
Life in Japan - Apr 25
In Japan, April is the time when schools begin their new education year, businesses launch new fiscal years, and the tulips and gardens burst into new life. Yes, the calendar year may begin in January, but Japan’s real new year begins in April.
Voices of the Past - Apr 25
The Tenshō embassy was an embassy sent by the Japanese Christian Lord Ōtomo Sōrin to the Pope and the kings of Europe in 1582.
Japan Times - Apr 24
The Black Death that ravaged Europe in the 14th century wreaked profound long-term effects. Some historians believe it took 80 years for human populations to recover in most parts of the continent, and well over a century in certain areas.
Japan Times - Apr 24
The government plans to keep schools open in prefectures placed under a COVID-19 state of emergency in an effort to avoid interrupting education, officials have said.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two 18-year-old university students over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male elementary school teacher over the alleged illicit filming of children in Chofu City, reports Kyodo News.
Kyodo - Apr 20
Japan will conduct its first large-scale survey on myopia among elementary and junior high school students, to begin as a government digital device rollout nears its conclusion, education ministry officials said Monday.
Asahi - Apr 19
Nearly 4 percent of children living in group homes for youngsters across Japan have at least one parent with foreign roots, forcing staff members to confront issues they were not initially trained to handle, an Asahi Shimbun study shows.