U.S. continues to say citizens should 'reconsider travel' to Japan
The announcement to keep the Asian country at the level three warning came after the department said earlier this month that it will start updating travel advisories.
It said the revised guidance will put approximately 80% of countries worldwide on the highest level of four, which advises citizens not to travel to those locations. As of Monday, about 150 countries are subject to the level four warning.
The department has said the update does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country but rather reflects the U.S. public health agency’s “epidemiological assessments.”
The advisories also take into account logistical factors, including in-country testing availability and current travel restrictions for U.S. citizens, according to the department.- Japan Times
Japan Times - Apr 28
RMTransit - Apr 27
Our biggest High Speed Rail Explained video yet is here! And of course, we're looking at the country that did it first and did it best — Japan.
Japan Today - Apr 27
MIYAZAKI - There are many reasons to visit Japan’s shrines. They are, of course, religious sites, often dedicated to particular guardian gods or to receiving prayers for particular purposes.
NHK - Apr 26
Many people were seen commuting in Tokyo on Monday morning, one day after the third coronavirus state of emergency took effect.
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
From April 25 to May 11, 2021 for Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo. Prefectural governors have the power to institute changes to closures.
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market?
8K World - Apr 23
This videos you can use for learn Animals, Wildlife, Invertebrates, Reptiles, Birds, Fish, Amphibians, Mammals, Wild Animals, Etc with Ultra-HD resolution.
ttgasia.com - Apr 23
Japan’s largest travel agency has launched a virtual reality tourism resource that aims to introduce remotely the country’s top destinations, experiences and products amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.
Japan Times - Apr 22
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6% from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.
Reuters - Apr 21
Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.
Japan Times - Apr 20
Oriental Land Co. said Monday that it will lower the cap of the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each from 20,000 to 5,000, starting Tuesday to May 11.
Asahi - Apr 20
It may sound trite, but the keep of Inuyama Castle here really was built for keeps.
NHK - Apr 19
Cherry blossoms at a park in Japan's northeastern prefecture of Aomori are in full bloom.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 19
Japan Today - Apr 17
The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, a snow-walled mountain road in Tateyama, Toyama Prefecture, fully reopened to traffic on Thursday, after its wintertime closure.
Kyodo - Apr 17
Japan Airlines Co. will replace jet fuel with alternative energy sources for all domestic flights from 2040 under its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.