Dietary salt intake increases with age in Japanese adults
JapanNutrition.com -- Apr 28
Excess salt intake is linked to cardiovascular disease as well as hypertension, but whether individual salt intake increases with age has not been studied.
The present study was designed to test the hypothesis that individual salt intake increases with age in Japanese adults. In this retrospective observational follow-up study, men and women age ≥30 years who participated in a baseline health checkup (2008–2009) at our center and had a health checkup 10 years later (n = 2598) were enrolled and salt intake was estimated by spot urine analysis. Yearly changes in salt intake were also assessed in participants with complete annual data over the course of 10 years from baseline (n = 1543). The follow-up study demonstrated increased salt intake (8.8 ± 2.0 to 9.3 ± 2.1 g/d, P <.001) with increasing age (54.0 ± 9.7 to 64.0 ± 9.8 years). Salt intake increased year over year in participants who had a health checkup annually for the 10-year follow-up period (n = 1543; analysis of variance, P <.001). Cross-sectional analyses using propensity-matched model revealed similar regional levels of salt intake in the baseline period (8.9 ± 2.0 g/d, 55.8 ± 11.4 years, n = 5018) and at 10 years (8.8 ± 2.0 g/d, P = .21; 55.9 ± 13.0 years, P = .65, n = 5105). These results suggest that dietary salt intake increases with age in Japanese adults, which should be considered in devising population-based strategies to lower dietary salt intake. - JapanNutrition.com
COVID-19 affects 8% of abortion cases in Japan, study shows
Japan Times - Apr 28
Some 8% of pregnant women in Japan who had an abortion in October and November last year are believed to have decided to end their pregnancy due to reasons linked to the coronavirus pandemic, a health ministry study group found Tuesday.
Japan's young adults get a lesson in how to be savvy consumers
Japan Times - Apr 28
Consumer education is getting underway at high schools across Japan ahead of the lowering of the age of legal adulthood by two years to 18 on April 1, 2022.
Still-edible food waste in Japan decreased in fiscal 2018
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan discarded an estimated 6 million tons of still-edible food in fiscal 2018, down 120,000 tons from the previous year amid growing public awareness of the need to reduce food waste, government data showed Tuesday.
Osaka public schools begin online classes
NHK - Apr 26
Public elementary and junior high schools in the Japanese city of Osaka have introduced online classes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What’s It Like Being An International Student In Japan In 2021? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Apr 26
Did you know that there are around 300,000 international students in Japan? Why do they come to Japan to study and what’s it like studying in Japan in 2021, especially during COVID-19? Let’s hit the streets of Tokyo to find out.
Eating Wild Japan by Winifred Bird - Book Review
Trillium: Wild Edibles - Apr 26
Eating wild Japan is a very in depth and well written engaging book that captivates the reader with traditional methods of preparation of wild edible plants.
Japan's Real New Year (it's not January) | Life in Japan Episode 104
Life in Japan - Apr 25
In Japan, April is the time when schools begin their new education year, businesses launch new fiscal years, and the tulips and gardens burst into new life. Yes, the calendar year may begin in January, but Japan’s real new year begins in April.
First Japanese in Europe: Incredible Story of the Tensho Embassy (1582 - 1590)
Voices of the Past - Apr 25
The Tenshō embassy was an embassy sent by the Japanese Christian Lord Ōtomo Sōrin to the Pope and the kings of Europe in 1582.
In COVID-19's wake, Japan faces a bleaker future
Japan Times - Apr 24
The Black Death that ravaged Europe in the 14th century wreaked profound long-term effects. Some historians believe it took 80 years for human populations to recover in most parts of the continent, and well over a century in certain areas.
Japan's schools to stay open under COVID-19 emergency
Japan Times - Apr 24
The government plans to keep schools open in prefectures placed under a COVID-19 state of emergency in an effort to avoid interrupting education, officials have said.
University students accused of jointly possessing 2 grams of marijuana in Shibuya
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two 18-year-old university students over the alleged possession of marijuana in Shibuya Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK
School teacher arrested for illicit photography: ‘I have an interest in nude children’
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 23
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male elementary school teacher over the alleged illicit filming of children in Chofu City, reports Kyodo News.
Japan to conduct 1st major survey on myopia among schoolchildren
Kyodo - Apr 20
Japan will conduct its first large-scale survey on myopia among elementary and junior high school students, to begin as a government digital device rollout nears its conclusion, education ministry officials said Monday.
Children with foreign roots a growing social issue in Japan
Asahi - Apr 19
Nearly 4 percent of children living in group homes for youngsters across Japan have at least one parent with foreign roots, forcing staff members to confront issues they were not initially trained to handle, an Asahi Shimbun study shows.
