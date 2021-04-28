Former wife of Japanese 'Don Juan' arrested

Police in Japan have arrested the 25-year-old former wife of an elderly wealthy man who died of acute stimulant intoxication three years ago. The man was a company president who likened himself to Don Juan.

Investigative sources say police arrested Nozaki Kosuke's former wife Sudo Saki on suspicion of murder at her condominium in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Sudo is suspected of killing her former husband at his home in Wakayama Prefecture in May, 2018.

Nozaki was known as the "Don Juan of Kishu." The company president had used the legendary Spanish womanizer's name in the titles of his published memoirs. Kishu is the former name of Wakayama Prefecture and the areas that surround it.

Police believe Nozaki was forced to ingest the stimulants because they have found no evidence that he previously used such substances.

They say Sudo was the only other person in the home at the time when Nozaki is believed to have ingested the drugs. They also say Sudo searched for information about stimulants online before the incident.

Police plan to transfer Sudo to Tanabe Police Station in Wakayama for further questioning later on Wednesday.