Japan grapples with more contagious variant
Tokyo officials confirmed 925 new infections on Wednesday. It's the first time in three months that the daily tally has topped 900. 53 people in the capital are in serious condition.
Experts monitoring the situation in Tokyo say a more transmissible variant with the N501Y mutation accounted for more than half of infections earlier this month. The strain was first detected in the UK.
Experts estimate that the variant now accounts for more than 80 percent of new cases in the Osaka area.
Officials in the western prefecture confirmed a record 1,260 new cases on Wednesday.
Osaka Governor Yoshimura Hirofumi said, "We are facing a completely different situation because of the variant. Our medical system is under extremely serious strain."
All hospital beds allocated for serious COVID-19 patients in Osaka are occupied. Ahead of a weeklong holiday starting on Thursday, authorities asked five university hospitals in the prefecture to postpone operations and secure more beds for coronavirus patients.
Nationwide, officials are urging people to stay home during the holiday in order to stay safe.
And the head of the government's advisory panel has called for discussions on whether to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics as scheduled. They are currently set to begin in July and August.
The head of the advisory panel, Omi Shigeru, said, "The infection situation and the strain on the medical system are crucial factors. It's high time that we should take those elements into consideration and start discussing them in the context of the Games."
Across Japan health authorities confirmed more than 5,700 new infections on Wednesday. 48 deaths were reported.- NHK
Japan Times - Apr 29
The number of homeless people in Japan stood at 3,824 as of January, down 4.2% from a year before, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.
Kyodo - Apr 29
Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.
NHK - Apr 29
The Japanese composer of the theme song for the popular anime "Doraemon" has died. Kikuchi Shunsuke was 89.
NHK - Apr 29
stickymangorice.com - Apr 29
For many people, being buried up to the neck in hot, black volcanic sand doesn’t seem like a pleasant way to relax. But in parts of southern Japan, sunamushi (sand bathing) on a volcanic beach is a popular form of bathing that helps rest the mind and refresh the body.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 29
CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old who allegedly used pepper spray to molest a girl in Ichikawa City earlier this year, reports Chiba Television Broadcasting.
Kyodo - Apr 29
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday rejected Japan's request to delete from his Twitter account a parody picture of an "ukiyo-e" work to criticize its decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a plan drafted by Tokyo Electric Power Company to decommission all four reactors at the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant.
NHK - Apr 29
The coronavirus continues to create serious question marks for Tokyo 2020 organizers.
Kyodo - Apr 29
Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. on Wednesday reported a loss for the year ended March, its first annual red ink since listing in 1996, due to record-low visitor numbers as a result of the temporary closure of its theme parks and subsequent capacity limits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
J.LEAGUE International - Apr 29
‘20J1 in 2021’ is a project from J.LEAGUE to celebrate the remarkable diversity, unique club cultures, and iconic, vibrant fashions that are at the heart of Japanese football.
NHK - Apr 28
Police in Japan have arrested the 25-year-old former wife of an elderly wealthy man who died of acute stimulant intoxication three years ago. The man was a company president who likened himself to Don Juan.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 28
Excess salt intake is linked to cardiovascular disease as well as hypertension, but whether individual salt intake increases with age has not been studied.
Nikkei - Apr 28
Signs of a K-shaped recovery, characterized by parts of the economy improving while others languish, are appearing in home prices.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan plans to regulate online advertising as early as next April under the law requiring information technology giants to be more transparent following recommendations contained in a final government report on digital marketing released Tuesday.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed with U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc. to acquire its self-driving division for $550 million with an aim to accelerate the development of the carmaker's autonomous driving technologies.