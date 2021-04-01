Tokyo Disneyland operator logs 1st annual loss due to pandemic
Kyodo -- Apr 29
Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. on Wednesday reported a loss for the year ended March, its first annual red ink since listing in 1996, due to record-low visitor numbers as a result of the temporary closure of its theme parks and subsequent capacity limits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The total number of visitors to the Disney theme parks was 7.56 million, compared with 9.93 million in fiscal 1983 when Tokyo Disneyland opened. Oriental Land closed Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea for four months from late February and after operations resumed daily visitors were limited for a period to fewer than 5,000 at each theme park.
The company logged a net loss of 54.19 billion yen ($497 million), compared with a profit of 62.22 billion yen in the previous year. Sales stood at 170.58 billion yen, down 63.3 percent from a year earlier.
Leisure and entertainment companies in Japan have been shackled by the spread of the virus and government declarations of states of emergency that discourage nonessential outings.- Kyodo
東京ディズニーリゾートを運営するオリエンタルランドは新型コロナウイルスの影響で上場以来、初めての最終赤字となりました。 - ANNnewsCH
Japan's K-shaped recovery emerges in home prices amid COVID crisis
Signs of a K-shaped recovery, characterized by parts of the economy improving while others languish, are appearing in home prices.
Toyota to buy self-driving division of U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft
Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed with U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc. to acquire its self-driving division for $550 million with an aim to accelerate the development of the carmaker's autonomous driving technologies.
Billionaire founder of Nidec hands reins to ex-Nissan star
Almost half a century after founding his pioneering motor-maker on the family farm, Japanese billionaire Shigenobu Nagamori is handing over leadership of Nidec Corp. to a former Nissan Motor Co. executive to lead an ambitious pivot into the electric-vehicle space.
BOJ keeps easing policy, trims inflation forecast
The Bank of Japan has decided to press on with its massive monetary easing program to help steer the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.
Govt. issues administrative guidance order to Line
Japanese government officials have asked the operator of the Line messaging app to explain how it will do a better job of protecting user data.
JAL to make low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Japan a subsidiary
Japan Airlines Co. is planning to make a unit of Chinese low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Co. a subsidiary to meet an expected recovery in tourism demand after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.
Honda aiming for 100% electric vehicles by 2040
Japanese car giant Honda said Friday it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for 100 percent of all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.
No-booze lockdown leaves Japan's virus-hit eateries high and dry
Japan's tipplers will have to go straight home after a long day at the office as restaurant and bar chains shut down in response to a third coronavirus state of emergency that begins Sunday.
Wealth of Japan's richest surges nearly 50% during pandemic
Japan’s richest people accumulated more wealth over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with their collective wealth jumping nearly 50%, Forbes Asia reported Thursday.
Tokyo Motor Show cancelled as Japan faces another state of emergency
Tokyo will not host its motor show this year because of the global pandemic, organizers said on Thursday (Apr 22), underscoring Japan's struggle to contain both a resurgent outbreak and the widening economic fall-out.
Japan job site operator valued at $2.3bn in IPO
A Japanese operator of a jobs website was valued at 249 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in its trading debut on Thursday, a sign of how investors are betting that Japanese companies will break away from the tradition of hiring employees for their entire careers.
Majority in Japan shun drinks with bosses and clients amid pandemic
A majority of people in Japan are turning down calls from their superiors or clients for drinking together, a private-sector survey showed.
Tokyo condo listings rise as people work from home
The number of new condo units that went on sale in greater Tokyo last month rose from the same month a year ago. It was the fourth straight monthly increase.
COVID-19 insurance sales surge in Japan
Sales of life insurance products related to COVID-19 have reportedly surged in Japan, as the public is worried about the negative financial effects caused by contracting the disease.
Japan Post to sell part of Australia's Toll, booking $645m loss
Japan Post Holdings will unload part of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings to an Australian investment fund for around 1 billion yen ($9.23 million), absorbing a massive loss in the deal, Nikkei has learned.
