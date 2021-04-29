Tokyo 2020 spectator cap decision to come in June
They met on Wednesday, and all related parties confirmed they would make a final decision in June on the number of domestic spectators allowed.
Overseas spectators have already been banned.
IOC President Thomas Bach doubled down on the committee's support for Tokyo's current state of emergency.
Bach said, " The IOC is fully committed to the successful and safe delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games." He added that ensuring a safe Olympics also means ensuring the safety of the Japanese people.
After the meeting, Tokyo organizing committee head Hashimoto Seiko said the games could be held without spectators, depending on the situation of the coronavirus and its impact on medical services.
Hashimoto said, " We're determined to make a last-minute decision to go without spectators if necessary. But, if the situation permits, we hope that many people are able to come and see the events."
Japan's minister for the games, Marukawa Tamayo, responded to an earlier comment from the government advisory panel chief who said it was time to consider the current situation in the context of the games.
Marukawa said, "We are fully aware there are concerns that people's movement could trigger the spread of infections and burden the medical system. We will work closely with experts and thoroughly discuss this matter."
If domestic spectator numbers are restricted, the Tokyo Games will see a sharp drop in revenue from lost ticket sales.
Organizers had expected 10 million tickets could bring in 825 million dollars in revenue.
Ahead of the meeting, the central government decided on antivirus guidelines for people associated with the games.
Athletes and coaches from overseas will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine so they can start training right away.
But they will be required to take two tests within 96 hours of leaving their home country. They will be tested again on arrival and every day during their stay.
They also have to stick to their accommodation, practice and match venues.- NHK
NHK - Apr 29
The coronavirus continues to create serious question marks for Tokyo 2020 organizers.
J.LEAGUE International - Apr 29
‘20J1 in 2021’ is a project from J.LEAGUE to celebrate the remarkable diversity, unique club cultures, and iconic, vibrant fashions that are at the heart of Japanese football.
NHK - Apr 27
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to hold the first three days of its upcoming tournament in Tokyo without spectators in response to a coronavirus state of emergency.
Kyodo - Apr 26
Terunofuji will contest the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament as an ozeki, returning to the sport's second-highest rank for the first time in 21 meets, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed Monday in the form of its latest rankings.
NHK - Apr 25
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is winding its way through Japan and is now in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki.
Kyodo - Apr 25
Ayumu Goromaru, whose 2015 Rugby World Cup performance made him a household name in Japan, marked his final match on Saturday, when his club Yamaha Jubilo lost 46-12 in the second round of the Top League playoffs to Kubota Spears.
formula1.com - Apr 24
Formula 1 has announced that the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit for at least another three years.
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japan's Tokyo Olympic torch relay suffered its first total cancellation on Friday when Okinawa Prefecture organizers announced the May 2 leg in Miyakojima will not be run at all, and no events will be held.
Kyodo - Apr 23
If the Japanese women's football team are to achieve their goal of a gold medal on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, they must overcome a disjointed preparation caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with a lackluster track record against elite opponents in recent years.
Kyodo - Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
NHK - Apr 23
The International Olympic Committee has decided to maintain a rule on the Olympic Charter that bans "political, religious or racial propaganda" at fields of play and some other official places at the Tokyo Games.
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 22
PCでの仕事中、スマートフォンで楽しめるビデオスロットなどのゲーム中、Netflixで映画を視聴中に画面から発せられるブルーライト。
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.
Reuters - Apr 20
The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.