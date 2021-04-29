Tokyo 2020 spectator cap decision to come in June

The coronavirus continues to create serious question marks for Tokyo 2020 organizers.

They met on Wednesday, and all related parties confirmed they would make a final decision in June on the number of domestic spectators allowed.

Overseas spectators have already been banned.

IOC President Thomas Bach doubled down on the committee's support for Tokyo's current state of emergency.

Bach said, " The IOC is fully committed to the successful and safe delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games." He added that ensuring a safe Olympics also means ensuring the safety of the Japanese people.

After the meeting, Tokyo organizing committee head Hashimoto Seiko said the games could be held without spectators, depending on the situation of the coronavirus and its impact on medical services.

Hashimoto said, " We're determined to make a last-minute decision to go without spectators if necessary. But, if the situation permits, we hope that many people are able to come and see the events."

Japan's minister for the games, Marukawa Tamayo, responded to an earlier comment from the government advisory panel chief who said it was time to consider the current situation in the context of the games.

Marukawa said, "We are fully aware there are concerns that people's movement could trigger the spread of infections and burden the medical system. We will work closely with experts and thoroughly discuss this matter."

If domestic spectator numbers are restricted, the Tokyo Games will see a sharp drop in revenue from lost ticket sales.

Organizers had expected 10 million tickets could bring in 825 million dollars in revenue.

Ahead of the meeting, the central government decided on antivirus guidelines for people associated with the games.

Athletes and coaches from overseas will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine so they can start training right away.

But they will be required to take two tests within 96 hours of leaving their home country. They will be tested again on arrival and every day during their stay.

They also have to stick to their accommodation, practice and match venues.