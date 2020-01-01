20J1 Played in Japan, Made by the World: J.LEAGUE kits around the world
J.LEAGUE International -- Apr 29
‘20J1 in 2021’ is a project from J.LEAGUE to celebrate the remarkable diversity, unique club cultures, and iconic, vibrant fashions that are at the heart of Japanese football.
In recognition of J.LEAGUE’s new “KICK” typeface and a 20-team top flight (temporarily expanded in 2021 due to the impacts of the pandemic), J.LEAGUE is shining a spotlight on its growing global footprint by sending its eye-catching kits to cities around the world. Whether it’s Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo’s kit in Bangkok, where their Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin is a hero to millions, or Andrés Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe shirt on the streets of Barcelona where he is a living legend, this project is a love letter to J.LEAGUE’s distinctive jerseys and valued community of international stars and fans at a time when the global game can bring us all together. - J.LEAGUE International
Tokyo 2020 spectator cap decision to come in June
NHK - Apr 29
The coronavirus continues to create serious question marks for Tokyo 2020 organizers.
20J1 Played in Japan, Made by the World: J.LEAGUE kits around the world
‘20J1 in 2021’ is a project from J.LEAGUE to celebrate the remarkable diversity, unique club cultures, and iconic, vibrant fashions that are at the heart of Japanese football.
Sumo tournament to begin with no spectators
NHK - Apr 27
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to hold the first three days of its upcoming tournament in Tokyo without spectators in response to a coronavirus state of emergency.
Sumo: Terunofuji returns to ozeki as Hakuho becomes sole yokozuna
Kyodo - Apr 26
Terunofuji will contest the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament as an ozeki, returning to the sport's second-highest rank for the first time in 21 meets, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed Monday in the form of its latest rankings.
Olympic torch comes to Miyazaki
NHK - Apr 25
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is winding its way through Japan and is now in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki.
Rugby: World Cup icon Goromaru ends career in playoff loss
Kyodo - Apr 25
Ayumu Goromaru, whose 2015 Rugby World Cup performance made him a household name in Japan, marked his final match on Saturday, when his club Yamaha Jubilo lost 46-12 in the second round of the Top League playoffs to Kubota Spears.
Formula 1 announces three-year Japanese Grand Prix extension
formula1.com - Apr 24
Formula 1 has announced that the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit for at least another three years.
Olympic torch relay suffers 1st total cancellation
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japan's Tokyo Olympic torch relay suffered its first total cancellation on Friday when Okinawa Prefecture organizers announced the May 2 leg in Miyakojima will not be run at all, and no events will be held.
Nadeshiko Japan must overcome major obstacles in medal pursuit
Kyodo - Apr 23
If the Japanese women's football team are to achieve their goal of a gold medal on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, they must overcome a disjointed preparation caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with a lackluster track record against elite opponents in recent years.
Tennis: Kei Nishikori ousted by Nadal in 3 sets at Barcelona Open
Kyodo - Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
IOC maintains ban on athletes' venue 'propaganda'
NHK - Apr 23
The International Olympic Committee has decided to maintain a rule on the Olympic Charter that bans "political, religious or racial propaganda" at fields of play and some other official places at the Tokyo Games.
Will Japan's low immunization rate pose a problem for the Olympics?
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
Will Japanese Olympians be vaccinated ahead of the public?
texarkanagazette.com - Apr 20
The vaccine rollout in Japan has been very slow with less than 1% vaccinated, causing concern about the postponed Tokyo Olympics that are scheduled to open in just over three months.
Sapporo downsizes running event as virus cases rise
Reuters - Apr 20
The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.
What are the key issues facing Tokyo Olympics?
Reuters - Apr 19
The countdown is on for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics. The one-year delay has already brought with it plenty of complications and there are still some unanswered questions.
