20J1 Played in Japan, Made by the World: J.LEAGUE kits around the world

‘20J1 in 2021’ is a project from J.LEAGUE to celebrate the remarkable diversity, unique club cultures, and iconic, vibrant fashions that are at the heart of Japanese football.

In recognition of J.LEAGUE’s new “KICK” typeface and a 20-team top flight (temporarily expanded in 2021 due to the impacts of the pandemic), J.LEAGUE is shining a spotlight on its growing global footprint by sending its eye-catching kits to cities around the world. Whether it’s Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo’s kit in Bangkok, where their Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin is a hero to millions, or Andrés Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe shirt on the streets of Barcelona where he is a living legend, this project is a love letter to J.LEAGUE’s distinctive jerseys and valued community of international stars and fans at a time when the global game can bring us all together. - J.LEAGUE International