Tokyo reports 1,027 new coronavirus cases; Osaka 1,171

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,027 new coronavirus cases, the result of 12,533 tests conducted on April 26. The number is up 102 from Wednesday and is the first time the figure for the capital has surpassed 1,000 since Jan 28.

People in their 20s (282 cases), their 30s (197) and their 40s (172) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 122 were aged 19 or younger.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 58, up five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 951, down two from Wednesday.