Tokyo reports 1,027 new coronavirus cases; Osaka 1,171
Japan Today -- Apr 30
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,027 new coronavirus cases, the result of 12,533 tests conducted on April 26. The number is up 102 from Wednesday and is the first time the figure for the capital has surpassed 1,000 since Jan 28.
People in their 20s (282 cases), their 30s (197) and their 40s (172) accounted for the highest numbers, while 127 cases were aged 60 and over. Also, 122 were aged 19 or younger.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 58, up five from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 951, down two from Wednesday.- Japan Today
東京都で新たに1027人が新型コロナウイルスに感染していることが確認されました。また、新たに9人の死亡が確認されましたが、そのうち2人は変異ウイルスに感染していました。 - ANNnewsCH
Spy camera used in women’s toilet in Diet building
Japan Today - Apr 30
A woman using a toilet in the Diet building in Tokyo saw a miniature spy camera being aimed at her, police said Thursday.
University student killed in apartment; suspect dies in fire in apartment below
Japan Today - Apr 30
A man in his 40s is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Japan's unused 14 mil doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles
Japan Today - Apr 30
Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data shows, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign.
Japan to allow emergency vaccine rollouts without clinical trials
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japan will consider making vaccines and medical treatments that have yet to be domestically approved available in an emergency after regulatory roadblocks delayed its COVID-19 vaccination campaign as cases spiked.
This Japanese Man Makes People Cry For A Living
Asian Boss - Apr 30
Have you ever thought of crying as something positive? We met a Japanese man who started a course that makes people cry on purpose with the goal to relieve their stress. So far, he has made over 50,000 people cry through his seminars.
Efforts underway to end 'period poverty' in Japan
Japan Times - Apr 30
As the coronavirus pandemic puts strain on the economy, Japan is finally moving toward tackling the phenomenon of “period poverty” facing many women. But campaigners say there are a number of hurdles still to overcome in a country that has often treated menstruation as a taboo subject.
With the Olympic Games looming, Japan has 85 days to sort its coronavirus outbreak
ABC News - Apr 30
Olympic organisers have unveiled a new rule book to explain how the Games will be conducted in the middle of a pandemic.
Number of homeless people in Japan hits record low
Japan Times - Apr 29
The number of homeless people in Japan stood at 3,824 as of January, down 4.2% from a year before, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.
Japan to introduce "vaccine passports" for international travel
Kyodo - Apr 29
Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.
'Doraemon' music composer Kikuchi dies at 89
NHK - Apr 29
The Japanese composer of the theme song for the popular anime "Doraemon" has died. Kikuchi Shunsuke was 89.
Japan grapples with more contagious variant
NHK - Apr 29
In Japan officials are grappling with rising coronavirus cases as Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures remain under a state of emergency. Experts blame the surge on a more infectious variant.
Sunamushi Onsen – Volcanic Sand Bathing in Southern Japan
stickymangorice.com - Apr 29
For many people, being buried up to the neck in hot, black volcanic sand doesn’t seem like a pleasant way to relax. But in parts of southern Japan, sunamushi (sand bathing) on a volcanic beach is a popular form of bathing that helps rest the mind and refresh the body.
Man, 47, accused of using pepper spray to molest girl
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 29
CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old who allegedly used pepper spray to molest a girl in Ichikawa City earlier this year, reports Chiba Television Broadcasting.
China spokesman nixes deleting parody ukiyo-e to rap Fukushima water
Kyodo - Apr 29
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday rejected Japan's request to delete from his Twitter account a parody picture of an "ukiyo-e" work to criticize its decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant into the ocean.
Fukushima Daini decommissioning plan approved
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a plan drafted by Tokyo Electric Power Company to decommission all four reactors at the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant.
