Spy camera used in women’s toilet in Diet building
Japan Today -- Apr 30
A woman using a toilet in the Diet building in Tokyo saw a miniature spy camera being aimed at her, police said Thursday.
Police said the woman was using the toilet on the second floor of the House of Representatives at around 5:50 p.m. on April 23, when she noticed the camera which appeared to be held by someone in the next cubicle, Sankei Shimbun reported. The person filming her fled when she called out.
Police said there is no indication who was using the camera and said they will increase security patrols inside the Diet building, with female officers inspecting all women's toilets in both houses of the Diet. - Japan Today
国会の衆議院本館２階の女子トイレで、２３日の夕方に盗撮がありました。女性がトイレを使用中、扉の上部からスマートフォンのようなモノで撮られたといいます。 - 日テレNEWS
Japan's unused 14 mil doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles
Japan Today - Apr 30
Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data shows, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign.
Japan to allow emergency vaccine rollouts without clinical trials
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japan will consider making vaccines and medical treatments that have yet to be domestically approved available in an emergency after regulatory roadblocks delayed its COVID-19 vaccination campaign as cases spiked.
China spokesman nixes deleting parody ukiyo-e to rap Fukushima water
Kyodo - Apr 29
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday rejected Japan's request to delete from his Twitter account a parody picture of an "ukiyo-e" work to criticize its decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant into the ocean.
Japan to issue new Y500 coins in November after pandemic delay
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan will begin issuing newly redesigned Y500 coins from around November, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday, after their initial release in the first half of the fiscal year from April was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
China's spokesman draws flak for using ukiyo-e to rap Fukushima water
Kyodo - Apr 28
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman has drawn criticism for using a parody picture of a "ukiyo-e" painting by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai to take a jab at Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water at the Fukushima power plant.
Japan ruling party election loss a blow to Suga government
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 27
Japan's ruling party suffered a triple blow at by-elections over the weekend, as voter frustration with scandals and government management of the coronavirus risked weakening the influence of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government.
Japan lodges protest with China over Senkakus maps
NHK - Apr 27
The Japanese government has lodged a protest with China over topographical maps it published of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
Japan mayor forced to quit over bringing personal sauna into office
Kyodo - Apr 27
The mayor of a city in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka said Monday he will step down after finding himself in the hot seat for setting up a home sauna just next to his office for personal use.
Japan plans 10,000 shot-a-day vaccination venues in bid to speed up rollout
Japan Times - Apr 25
Japan is considering operating large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers capable of administering shots to 10,000 people per day, as part of efforts to speed up a vaccine rollout that is trailing other countries, government sources said Sunday.
State of emergency for COVID-19 goes into effect
NHK - Apr 25
Japan's third state of emergency to contain the rising number of cases of coronavirus has gone into effect in the nation's capital and three western prefectures.
Japan should try California-style solar panel mandate: Koizumi
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan should consider requiring solar panels on homes and office buildings as part of its plans to achieve its new, higher target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told Nikkei on Friday.
Japan declares state of emergency in 4 prefectures
NHK - Apr 24
Japan's prime minister has declared the country's third state of emergency of the pandemic to contain rising COVID-19 cases. The measure will take effect in Tokyo, and three western prefectures on Sunday.
Japan raises emissions reduction target to 46% by 2030
coastreporter.net - Apr 23
Japan's prime minister announced on Thursday an ambitious new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, hours before he was to join a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Providing food banks with disaster reserves
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 23
The Japanese government is now filling food banks with food that is no longer in use.
Can Japan’s ‘Invisible’ Diplomacy Help Solve the Myanmar Crisis?
thediplomat.com - Apr 23
More than two and a half months have passed since the coup in Myanmar. Although other countries are responding to this situation, they have not been able to have a concrete impact toward stopping the bloodshed that is happening in Myanmar, sparking harsh criticism from observers like the BBC.
