Spy camera used in women’s toilet in Diet building

A woman using a toilet in the Diet building in Tokyo saw a miniature spy camera being aimed at her, police said Thursday.

Police said the woman was using the toilet on the second floor of the House of Representatives at around 5:50 p.m. on April 23, when she noticed the camera which appeared to be held by someone in the next cubicle, Sankei Shimbun reported. The person filming her fled when she called out.

Police said there is no indication who was using the camera and said they will increase security patrols inside the Diet building, with female officers inspecting all women's toilets in both houses of the Diet. - Japan Today