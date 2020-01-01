Lower-tier sumo wrestler dies at 28, one month after bout injury
Japan Today -- Apr 30
Twenty-eight-year-old sumo wrestler Hibikiryu has died of acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.
Hibikiryu, whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, died on Wednesday at a Tokyo hospital. The wrestler, in the fourth-tier sandanme division, was injured in a loss on March 26, when he was stretchered off the ring at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan and hospitalized.
He is the first active wrestler to die since last May, when another sandanme grappler, Shobushi, died of multiple organ failure after he became infected with the novel coronavirus and developed pneumonia.
A death due to a ring-related injury is extremely rare.- Japan Today
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama receives Prime Minister's Award
Japan Times - Apr 30
Hideki Matsuyama received the Prime Minister’s Award Friday after becoming the first Japanese to win the prestigious Masters golf major in the United States.
Lower-tier sumo wrestler dies at 28, one month after bout injury
Twenty-eight-year-old sumo wrestler Hibikiryu has died of acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.
With the Olympic Games looming, Japan has 85 days to sort its coronavirus outbreak
ABC News - Apr 30
Olympic organisers have unveiled a new rule book to explain how the Games will be conducted in the middle of a pandemic.
Tokyo 2020 spectator cap decision to come in June
NHK - Apr 29
The coronavirus continues to create serious question marks for Tokyo 2020 organizers.
20J1 Played in Japan, Made by the World: J.LEAGUE kits around the world
J.LEAGUE International - Apr 29
‘20J1 in 2021’ is a project from J.LEAGUE to celebrate the remarkable diversity, unique club cultures, and iconic, vibrant fashions that are at the heart of Japanese football.
Sumo tournament to begin with no spectators
NHK - Apr 27
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to hold the first three days of its upcoming tournament in Tokyo without spectators in response to a coronavirus state of emergency.
Sumo: Terunofuji returns to ozeki as Hakuho becomes sole yokozuna
Kyodo - Apr 26
Terunofuji will contest the upcoming Summer Grand Sumo Tournament as an ozeki, returning to the sport's second-highest rank for the first time in 21 meets, the Japan Sumo Association confirmed Monday in the form of its latest rankings.
Olympic torch comes to Miyazaki
NHK - Apr 25
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is winding its way through Japan and is now in the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki.
Rugby: World Cup icon Goromaru ends career in playoff loss
Kyodo - Apr 25
Ayumu Goromaru, whose 2015 Rugby World Cup performance made him a household name in Japan, marked his final match on Saturday, when his club Yamaha Jubilo lost 46-12 in the second round of the Top League playoffs to Kubota Spears.
Formula 1 announces three-year Japanese Grand Prix extension
formula1.com - Apr 24
Formula 1 has announced that the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit for at least another three years.
Olympic torch relay suffers 1st total cancellation
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japan's Tokyo Olympic torch relay suffered its first total cancellation on Friday when Okinawa Prefecture organizers announced the May 2 leg in Miyakojima will not be run at all, and no events will be held.
Nadeshiko Japan must overcome major obstacles in medal pursuit
Kyodo - Apr 23
If the Japanese women's football team are to achieve their goal of a gold medal on home soil at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, they must overcome a disjointed preparation caused by the coronavirus pandemic along with a lackluster track record against elite opponents in recent years.
Tennis: Kei Nishikori ousted by Nadal in 3 sets at Barcelona Open
Kyodo - Apr 23
Nadal, an 11-time champion at the tournament in his home nation of Spain, reached his 14th career quarterfinal at the ATP 500-level tournament to extend his career head-to-head lead over the Japanese world No. 39 to 12-2.
IOC maintains ban on athletes' venue 'propaganda'
NHK - Apr 23
The International Olympic Committee has decided to maintain a rule on the Olympic Charter that bans "political, religious or racial propaganda" at fields of play and some other official places at the Tokyo Games.
Will Japan's low immunization rate pose a problem for the Olympics?
TIME - Apr 22
There are less than 100 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics and the torch relay is busy crisscrossing all of Japan’s 47 prefectures.
