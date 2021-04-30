First Moderna vaccine shipment arrives in Japan
A plane carrying the vaccine vials in six refrigerated containers arrived at Kansai Airport in western Japan from Belgium on Friday.
The Japanese government is expecting several more deliveries of the vaccine next month. It is awaiting approval by the health ministry, and will be stored in a warehouse.
The government has signed a contract with Moderna for 50 million doses, or enough for 25 million people, to be supplied by September.
In March, Takeda Pharmaceutical, which will distribute the vaccine in Japan for Moderna, filed an application for authorization to use the vaccine.
The government wants to use Moderna's vaccine at vaccination sites it plans to open in Tokyo and Osaka.
Health minister Tamura Norihisa said that the ministry is working on the screening process for the vaccine, and the vaccination process could begin as soon as it is approved. He said all screening data should be available in May, so the vaccine could be approved at that time.- NHK
Japan Today - Apr 30
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out a window. The infant's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Kyodo - Apr 30
The Japanese government said Friday it has decided to send 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India, which is battling one of the world's worst coronavirus crises with the rapid spread of the virus, including more contagious variants.
Japan Times - Apr 30
Hideki Matsuyama received the Prime Minister’s Award Friday after becoming the first Japanese to win the prestigious Masters golf major in the United States.
NHK - Apr 30
Japanese government data shows that the country's unemployment rate in March dropped to the level of last April.
NHK - Apr 30
Japan Times - Apr 30
Train stations and tourist spots were largely quiet in Tokyo and elsewhere under Japan’s third coronavirus state of emergency as the Golden Week holiday period began Thursday.
JapanSocietyNYC - Apr 30
Japan Today - Apr 30
Twenty-eight-year-old sumo wrestler Hibikiryu has died of acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.
Japan Today - Apr 30
A woman using a toilet in the Diet building in Tokyo saw a miniature spy camera being aimed at her, police said Thursday.
Japan Today - Apr 30
A man in his 40s is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data shows, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign.
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japan will consider making vaccines and medical treatments that have yet to be domestically approved available in an emergency after regulatory roadblocks delayed its COVID-19 vaccination campaign as cases spiked.
Japan Today - Apr 30
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 1,027 new coronavirus cases, the result of 12,533 tests conducted on April 26. The number is up 102 from Wednesday and is the first time the figure for the capital has surpassed 1,000 since Jan 28.
Asian Boss - Apr 30
Have you ever thought of crying as something positive? We met a Japanese man who started a course that makes people cry on purpose with the goal to relieve their stress. So far, he has made over 50,000 people cry through his seminars.
Japan Times - Apr 30
As the coronavirus pandemic puts strain on the economy, Japan is finally moving toward tackling the phenomenon of “period poverty” facing many women. But campaigners say there are a number of hurdles still to overcome in a country that has often treated menstruation as a taboo subject.
ABC News - Apr 30
Olympic organisers have unveiled a new rule book to explain how the Games will be conducted in the middle of a pandemic.