Japan's jobless rate drops in March

Japanese government data shows that the country's unemployment rate in March dropped to the level of last April.

Japan's internal affairs ministry says the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 2.6 percent, down from 2.9 percent in February.

The number of unemployed people has risen for 14 consecutive months.

The ministry also released the jobless rate for the fiscal year that ended in March. The figure stood at 2.9 percent, up from 2.3 percent in the previous year.

It was the first time that the figure has worsened from the previous year since 2009, following the global financial crisis.