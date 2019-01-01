Japan’s Muslim community observes 2nd Ramadan since pandemic
TRT World -- May 01
As Japan’s government has in recent years been making preparations to cater to diverse visitors ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Islam has been gradually demystified there. Here is how Muslims are observing Ramadan since the country’s infrastructures improved.
Wakayama playboy planned to divorce wife before murder
tokyoreporter.com - May 01
A wealthy man in Tanabe City planned to divorce his 25-year-old wife prior to his murder three years ago, police have learned, reports NHK.
Woman arrested for attempted murder after throwing newborn son out the window
Japan Today - Apr 30
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out a window. The infant's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
University student killed in apartment; suspect dies in fire in apartment below
Japan Today - Apr 30
A man in his 40s is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.
This Japanese Man Makes People Cry For A Living
Asian Boss - Apr 30
Have you ever thought of crying as something positive? We met a Japanese man who started a course that makes people cry on purpose with the goal to relieve their stress. So far, he has made over 50,000 people cry through his seminars.
Number of homeless people in Japan hits record low
Japan Times - Apr 29
The number of homeless people in Japan stood at 3,824 as of January, down 4.2% from a year before, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.
'Doraemon' music composer Kikuchi dies at 89
NHK - Apr 29
The Japanese composer of the theme song for the popular anime "Doraemon" has died. Kikuchi Shunsuke was 89.
Man, 47, accused of using pepper spray to molest girl
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 29
CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old who allegedly used pepper spray to molest a girl in Ichikawa City earlier this year, reports Chiba Television Broadcasting.
Former wife of Japanese 'Don Juan' arrested
NHK - Apr 28
Police in Japan have arrested the 25-year-old former wife of an elderly wealthy man who died of acute stimulant intoxication three years ago. The man was a company president who likened himself to Don Juan.
Aichi man who stole and replaced women’s shoes goes free after victims decline to press charges
Japan Today - Apr 28
About two weeks ago, a man in Nagakuta City, Aichi Prefecture was arrested for stealing a pair of pumps that belonged to a music teacher. What made this theft even stranger was that when taking the shoes, he had replaced them with a nearly identical new pair.
Kyoto woman accused of stalking police officer who previously arrested her for stalking
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 28
NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly stalking a police officer stationed at the Nara Police Station in Nara City.
Dutch man found innocent of smuggling stimulant drugs in appeal ruling
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 28
TOKYO (TR) – A court here has overturned a previous ruling and found a male Dutch national innocent of smuggling stimulant drugs, reports TBS News
Labyrinth of Cinema review – cult Japanese director’s epic blitz of pop-culture hyperactivity
theguardian.com - Apr 27
Nobuhiko Ôbayashi is the Japanese film-maker who directed the cult 1977 horror Hausu, or House, and in his long and prolific career also specialised in TV ads starring American movie actors for the domestic market (satirised in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation).
Shinto in Everyday Japanese Life
Life Where I'm From - Apr 27
Shinto is the native religious tradition of Japan. I think it's easy to see visual signs of it throughout Japan, from the shrines (jinja) to the gates (torii). But what I was interested in finding out was what Shinto practices can be found in everyday Japanese life that aren't so visually obvious.
Supreme Court backs hepatitis B relapse sufferers
Jiji - Apr 27
Japan's Supreme Court overturned on Monday a high court ruling in 2019 that denied damages to hepatitis B patients with relapses citing the expiration of the 20-year eligibility period.
Meet the master behind Japan's postwar avant-garde art movement
NOWNESS - Apr 24
Few artists can convey infinity in a brushstroke or can tease out presence from the void. The source of Korean artist Lee Ufan's work begins in childhood, where he was raised with strict Confucian ideals and schooled in poetry and calligraphy.
