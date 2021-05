Mitsubishi Chemical CEO on Strategy, Gender Gap in Japan

Jean-Marc Gilson, the newly-arrived chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., shares his strategy to return the company to profitability.

The 90-year-old Japanese chemical giant that has interests in everything from petrochemicals to pharmaceuticals sees a net loss of 48 billion yen ($441 million) for the fiscal year ended March. Gilson also discusses the gender gap in the country's business world. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." - Bloomberg Markets and Finance