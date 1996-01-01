Mitsubishi Chemical CEO on Strategy, Gender Gap in Japan
Bloomberg Markets and Finance -- May 01
Jean-Marc Gilson, the newly-arrived chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., shares his strategy to return the company to profitability.
The 90-year-old Japanese chemical giant that has interests in everything from petrochemicals to pharmaceuticals sees a net loss of 48 billion yen ($441 million) for the fiscal year ended March. Gilson also discusses the gender gap in the country's business world. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." - Bloomberg Markets and Finance
A Grudge Match in Japan: One Corner, Two 7-Elevens
New York Times - May 01
HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan — Across Japan, it can seem as if there’s a 7-Eleven on every corner.
New York Times - May 01
HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan — Across Japan, it can seem as if there’s a 7-Eleven on every corner.
Mitsubishi Chemical CEO on Strategy, Gender Gap in Japan
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - May 01
Jean-Marc Gilson, the newly-arrived chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., shares his strategy to return the company to profitability.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - May 01
Jean-Marc Gilson, the newly-arrived chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., shares his strategy to return the company to profitability.
Japan's jobless rate drops in March
NHK - Apr 30
Japanese government data shows that the country's unemployment rate in March dropped to the level of last April.
NHK - Apr 30
Japanese government data shows that the country's unemployment rate in March dropped to the level of last April.
Tokyo Disneyland operator logs 1st annual loss due to pandemic
Kyodo - Apr 29
Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. on Wednesday reported a loss for the year ended March, its first annual red ink since listing in 1996, due to record-low visitor numbers as a result of the temporary closure of its theme parks and subsequent capacity limits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kyodo - Apr 29
Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. on Wednesday reported a loss for the year ended March, its first annual red ink since listing in 1996, due to record-low visitor numbers as a result of the temporary closure of its theme parks and subsequent capacity limits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan's K-shaped recovery emerges in home prices amid COVID crisis
Nikkei - Apr 28
Signs of a K-shaped recovery, characterized by parts of the economy improving while others languish, are appearing in home prices.
Nikkei - Apr 28
Signs of a K-shaped recovery, characterized by parts of the economy improving while others languish, are appearing in home prices.
Toyota to buy self-driving division of U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft
Kyodo - Apr 28
Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed with U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc. to acquire its self-driving division for $550 million with an aim to accelerate the development of the carmaker's autonomous driving technologies.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed with U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc. to acquire its self-driving division for $550 million with an aim to accelerate the development of the carmaker's autonomous driving technologies.
Billionaire founder of Nidec hands reins to ex-Nissan star
Japan Times - Apr 28
Almost half a century after founding his pioneering motor-maker on the family farm, Japanese billionaire Shigenobu Nagamori is handing over leadership of Nidec Corp. to a former Nissan Motor Co. executive to lead an ambitious pivot into the electric-vehicle space.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Almost half a century after founding his pioneering motor-maker on the family farm, Japanese billionaire Shigenobu Nagamori is handing over leadership of Nidec Corp. to a former Nissan Motor Co. executive to lead an ambitious pivot into the electric-vehicle space.
BOJ keeps easing policy, trims inflation forecast
NHK - Apr 28
The Bank of Japan has decided to press on with its massive monetary easing program to help steer the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Apr 28
The Bank of Japan has decided to press on with its massive monetary easing program to help steer the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.
Govt. issues administrative guidance order to Line
NHK - Apr 26
Japanese government officials have asked the operator of the Line messaging app to explain how it will do a better job of protecting user data.
NHK - Apr 26
Japanese government officials have asked the operator of the Line messaging app to explain how it will do a better job of protecting user data.
JAL to make low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Japan a subsidiary
Japan Times - Apr 26
Japan Airlines Co. is planning to make a unit of Chinese low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Co. a subsidiary to meet an expected recovery in tourism demand after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.
Japan Times - Apr 26
Japan Airlines Co. is planning to make a unit of Chinese low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Co. a subsidiary to meet an expected recovery in tourism demand after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.
Honda aiming for 100% electric vehicles by 2040
Japan Today - Apr 25
Japanese car giant Honda said Friday it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for 100 percent of all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.
Japan Today - Apr 25
Japanese car giant Honda said Friday it would aim to have electric and fuel cell vehicles account for 100 percent of all sales by 2040 to promote climate goals.
No-booze lockdown leaves Japan's virus-hit eateries high and dry
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan's tipplers will have to go straight home after a long day at the office as restaurant and bar chains shut down in response to a third coronavirus state of emergency that begins Sunday.
Nikkei - Apr 24
Japan's tipplers will have to go straight home after a long day at the office as restaurant and bar chains shut down in response to a third coronavirus state of emergency that begins Sunday.
Wealth of Japan's richest surges nearly 50% during pandemic
Japan Times - Apr 23
Japan’s richest people accumulated more wealth over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with their collective wealth jumping nearly 50%, Forbes Asia reported Thursday.
Japan Times - Apr 23
Japan’s richest people accumulated more wealth over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with their collective wealth jumping nearly 50%, Forbes Asia reported Thursday.
Tokyo Motor Show cancelled as Japan faces another state of emergency
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 23
Tokyo will not host its motor show this year because of the global pandemic, organizers said on Thursday (Apr 22), underscoring Japan's struggle to contain both a resurgent outbreak and the widening economic fall-out.
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 23
Tokyo will not host its motor show this year because of the global pandemic, organizers said on Thursday (Apr 22), underscoring Japan's struggle to contain both a resurgent outbreak and the widening economic fall-out.
Japan job site operator valued at $2.3bn in IPO
Nikkei - Apr 23
A Japanese operator of a jobs website was valued at 249 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in its trading debut on Thursday, a sign of how investors are betting that Japanese companies will break away from the tradition of hiring employees for their entire careers.
Nikkei - Apr 23
A Japanese operator of a jobs website was valued at 249 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in its trading debut on Thursday, a sign of how investors are betting that Japanese companies will break away from the tradition of hiring employees for their entire careers.
Majority in Japan shun drinks with bosses and clients amid pandemic
Japan Times - Apr 23
A majority of people in Japan are turning down calls from their superiors or clients for drinking together, a private-sector survey showed.
Japan Times - Apr 23
A majority of people in Japan are turning down calls from their superiors or clients for drinking together, a private-sector survey showed.