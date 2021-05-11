Japan’s Golden Week, what’s it all about? (Tokyo Station)
ONLY in JAPAN -- May 01
Golden Week typically runs from 4/29 to 5/5 five or take a couple of days, it’s quite a nice time in Japan but ...
Japan luxury cruise halted after COVID-19 case
Reuters - May 01
Japan's Nippon Yusen (9101.T) subsidiary NYK Cruises Co said on Friday that its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" was returning to port after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
Japan’s Golden Week, what’s it all about? (Tokyo Station)
Golden Week typically runs from 4/29 to 5/5 five or take a couple of days, it’s quite a nice time in Japan but ...
Stations and tourist spots quiet as Golden Week holidays begin
Japan Times - Apr 30
Train stations and tourist spots were largely quiet in Tokyo and elsewhere under Japan’s third coronavirus state of emergency as the Golden Week holiday period began Thursday.
Japan to introduce "vaccine passports" for international travel
Kyodo - Apr 29
Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.
Sunamushi Onsen – Volcanic Sand Bathing in Southern Japan
stickymangorice.com - Apr 29
For many people, being buried up to the neck in hot, black volcanic sand doesn’t seem like a pleasant way to relax. But in parts of southern Japan, sunamushi (sand bathing) on a volcanic beach is a popular form of bathing that helps rest the mind and refresh the body.
U.S. continues to say citizens should 'reconsider travel' to Japan
Japan Times - Apr 28
WASHINGTON – Japan will remain a destination to which U.S. citizens should “reconsider travel,” the U.S. State Department said Monday based on its latest travel advisory assessment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Shinkansen: Japan's High Speed Rail System Explained
RMTransit - Apr 27
Our biggest High Speed Rail Explained video yet is here! And of course, we're looking at the country that did it first and did it best — Japan.
Udo Shrine – origin myths in a cliff-side cave
Japan Today - Apr 27
MIYAZAKI - There are many reasons to visit Japan’s shrines. They are, of course, religious sites, often dedicated to particular guardian gods or to receiving prayers for particular purposes.
Tokyo still crowded despite state of emergency
NHK - Apr 26
Many people were seen commuting in Tokyo on Monday morning, one day after the third coronavirus state of emergency took effect.
Tokyo’s 3rd State of Emergency Impact | Japan Travel Update
ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
From April 25 to May 11, 2021 for Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo. Prefectural governors have the power to institute changes to closures.
Japan's Oldest Soba Restaurant | Soba Noodle Restaurant in Kyoto
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25
Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market?
Japan in 8K ULTRA HD - Land of The Rising Sun (60 FPS)
8K World - Apr 23
This videos you can use for learn Animals, Wildlife, Invertebrates, Reptiles, Birds, Fish, Amphibians, Mammals, Wild Animals, Etc with Ultra-HD resolution.
JTB’s new venture lets users travel virtually around Japan
ttgasia.com - Apr 23
Japan’s largest travel agency has launched a virtual reality tourism resource that aims to introduce remotely the country’s top destinations, experiences and products amid ongoing pandemic restrictions.
Visitors to Japan drop 93.6% in March as travel restrictions remain
Japan Times - Apr 22
The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6% from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday.
Japan's foreign residents ponder travelling for vaccines amid slow inoculation push
Reuters - Apr 21
Japan's glacial COVID-19 inoculation push is prompting some foreign residents to consider flying to other countries to get vaccinated, as the pandemic surges again with no shots in sight for everyday people.
Tokyo Disney parks to lower cap on visitors
Japan Times - Apr 20
Oriental Land Co. said Monday that it will lower the cap of the daily number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea each from 20,000 to 5,000, starting Tuesday to May 11.
