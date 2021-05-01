M6.6 quake jolts northeastern Japan

A powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan around 10:27 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The earthquake had an estimated magnitude of 6.6.

The epicenter was off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometers. The Japan Meteorological Agency says there is no tsunami threat.

Tokyo Electric Power Company officials say there are no abnormalities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which was affected in the 2011 disaster.