M6.6 quake jolts northeastern Japan
NHK -- May 01
A powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan around 10:27 a.m. local time on Saturday.
The earthquake had an estimated magnitude of 6.6.
The epicenter was off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometers. The Japan Meteorological Agency says there is no tsunami threat.
Tokyo Electric Power Company officials say there are no abnormalities at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which was affected in the 2011 disaster.- NHK
1日午前、宮城県で震度5強を観測する地震がありました。この地震による津波の心配はありません。 - ANNnewsCH
Fukushima Daini decommissioning plan approved
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a plan drafted by Tokyo Electric Power Company to decommission all four reactors at the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant.
Japan to regulate digital ads under law on IT giants
Japan plans to regulate online advertising as early as next April under the law requiring information technology giants to be more transparent following recommendations contained in a final government report on digital marketing released Tuesday.
Western Japanese fossil is new dinosaur species
Japanese scientists have classified the fossilized bones of a dinosaur found on an island in western Japan as a new species.
Maglev train cost to increase by about $14 bil.
The president of the Central Japan Railway Company, or JR Tokai, says the estimate of the total cost of constructing a high-speed maglev train line has been revised upward by 1.5 trillion yen, or nearly 14 billion dollars.
Noguchi hands sash to Hoshide on ISS mission
Noguchi Soichi, an astronaut preparing to leave the International Space Station for a return to Earth, has handed the baton over to fellow Japanese Hoshide Akihiko, who arrived there days ago with three other astronauts.
More than 20 new cases of Indian COVID-19 variant found in Japan
The government on Monday said it has so far detected more than 20 cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 in Japan — a rise in the number of cases of the potentially worrisome new strain that some fear could prove more resistant to existing vaccines.
Japan officials modify view of Sakurajima eruption
Japan's Meteorological Agency has modified its view of the eruption at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday morning. It now says that what appeared to be pyroclastic flows -- a dense current of hot gas and volcanic matter -- were actually volcanic fumes.
Crew Dragon docks with ISS
A spacecraft carrying Japan's Hoshide Akihiko and three other astronauts has successfully docked with the International Space Station.
Japan's Hoshide, other astronauts head to space station aboard SpaceX ship
Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and three others lifted off Friday as part of a crew rotation flight on a SpaceX-developed craft to the International Space Station.
Japan prepares groundwork for discharging Fukushima water into sea
It could take 30 years for Japan to fully release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. That is the timeline for the plant to be fully decommissioned.
Japan's first commercial hydrogen power plant to open near Mount Fuji
Independent power supplier eRex will build Japan's first commercial hydrogen power plant next year to initially supply zero-emission electricity to around 100 households, Nikkei has learned.
Japan health ministry panel OKs 3rd COVID-19 treatment drug
A health ministry panel on Wednesday approved rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib for COVID-19 treatment, the third such case in Japan.
Japan's HIV positive tests fell, fewer tests done
New data show the number of HIV infections confirmed in Japan last year dropped nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. The health ministry attributes the decline to a fall in HIV testing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and says the actual figure could be higher.
Tritium mascot design to be changed
Japan's Reconstruction Agency says it is changing the design of a mascot character created to reassure people about radioactive tritium in water to be released from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Japanese firm develops world’s first foldable disposable paper razor
Japanese Kaijurishi was founded in 1908 in the town of Seki, Gifu Prefecture, which is famous for its rich tradition and history of samurai sword making, as well as its state-of-the-art Japanese cutlery. So it makes sense that they've built their name as a leading manufacturer of shaving products in Japan.
