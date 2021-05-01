Osaka healthcare system under strain
It's been almost one week since the latest state of emergency came into effect. And in Osaka, one of the four prefectures under the emergency declaration, the regional healthcare system is under stain.
Starting Saturday, Osaka University Hospital set aside all 30 of its beds in its Intensive Care Unit for Covid-19 patients, in line with the request from the prefecture.
The hospital is recognized for conducting organ transplants. But a doctor in the ICU says it will be impossible to perform such surgeries if there are no beds available.
The western prefecture of Fukuoka, which is not under an emergency declaration, is also seeing a rise in infections. The daily tally has been exceeding 300 in recent days.
The prefecture has asked the central government to allow it to implement intensive anti-virus measures.
Fukuoka Governor Hattori Seitaro says, "We haven't seen a decline in the number of infected people. Furthermore, available hospital beds are decreasing, making it difficult to predict the situation."
The governor says he will consult with the central government in deciding which municipalities will be subject to the measures and for how long.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide met with a lawmaker of his governing Liberal Democratic Party who is also a dentist.
The government has decided to allow dentists to administer vaccine shots in regions where there are staff shortages.
They discussed ways to accelerate the vaccine rollout, including using university hospitals as inoculation sites.
A new online survey by researchers that included staff from the University of Tokyo has uncovered a troubling result.
Only 46.6 percent of respondents said they have worked out who to consult and what means of transportation they will use to get to hospital should they develop symptoms.
Also, only 39 percent said they are avoiding contact with people older than them.
The researchers say the results suggest there is insufficient awareness among people despite being more than a year into the pandemic.
Across the country, officials reported nearly 6,000 new cases on Saturday. The daily count in Tokyo was 1,050.
Over 1,000 patients are in serious condition.- NHK
NHK - May 02
Osaka reported a record 1,262 new cases on Saturday. 41 people have died, the second largest daily figure to date.
newsonjapan.com - May 02
Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic, Japan’s tech economy presents several innovative, high-paying careers in software development.
Japan Times - May 01
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake that also measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Saturday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japanese and U.S. authorities said, with no immediate reports of damage.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a plan drafted by Tokyo Electric Power Company to decommission all four reactors at the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant.
NHKn - Apr 28
Japanese scientists have classified the fossilized bones of a dinosaur found on an island in western Japan as a new species.
NHKn - Apr 28
The president of the Central Japan Railway Company, or JR Tokai, says the estimate of the total cost of constructing a high-speed maglev train line has been revised upward by 1.5 trillion yen, or nearly 14 billion dollars.
NHK - Apr 27
Noguchi Soichi, an astronaut preparing to leave the International Space Station for a return to Earth, has handed the baton over to fellow Japanese Hoshide Akihiko, who arrived there days ago with three other astronauts.
Japan Times - Apr 27
The government on Monday said it has so far detected more than 20 cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 in Japan — a rise in the number of cases of the potentially worrisome new strain that some fear could prove more resistant to existing vaccines.
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Meteorological Agency has modified its view of the eruption at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday morning. It now says that what appeared to be pyroclastic flows -- a dense current of hot gas and volcanic matter -- were actually volcanic fumes.
NHK - Apr 25
A spacecraft carrying Japan's Hoshide Akihiko and three other astronauts has successfully docked with the International Space Station.
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and three others lifted off Friday as part of a crew rotation flight on a SpaceX-developed craft to the International Space Station.
CNA - Apr 23
It could take 30 years for Japan to fully release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. That is the timeline for the plant to be fully decommissioned.
Nikkei - Apr 22
Independent power supplier eRex will build Japan's first commercial hydrogen power plant next year to initially supply zero-emission electricity to around 100 households, Nikkei has learned.
Kyodo - Apr 22
A health ministry panel on Wednesday approved rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib for COVID-19 treatment, the third such case in Japan.
NHK - Apr 18
New data show the number of HIV infections confirmed in Japan last year dropped nearly 20 percent from a year earlier. The health ministry attributes the decline to a fall in HIV testing due to the coronavirus pandemic, and says the actual figure could be higher.
NHK - Apr 16
Japan's Reconstruction Agency says it is changing the design of a mascot character created to reassure people about radioactive tritium in water to be released from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.