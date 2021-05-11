Few places one could travel are as rich in spirituality and cultural history as Kyoto. But many people don’t know the close relationship Kyoto has with nature in its immediate surroundings. Travel just outside the city and you’ll find yourself transported to some of Japan’s most sacred sites. Mt. Kurama in the northwest is one such place.

Towering ancient trees and many centuries old shrines dot the landscape of this holy mountain. We take you today on a short hike up an ancient winding path to Kurama-dera at the summit of the mountain. Although many places can seem like they’re out of a faerie tale Mt. Kurama actually is. This mountain is the setting of some of Japan’s most important stories and legends and their impact still resonates along these tranquil forest paths. - WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN

Hiking In One Of Japan’s Most Spiritual Places | Mt. Kurama

WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - May 02

Few places one could travel are as rich in spirituality and cultural history as Kyoto. But many people don’t know the close relationship Kyoto has with nature in its immediate surroundings. Travel just outside the city and you’ll find yourself transported to some of Japan’s most sacred sites. Mt. Kurama in the northwest is one such place. Few places one could travel are as rich in spirituality and cultural history as Kyoto. But many people don’t know the close relationship Kyoto has with nature in its immediate surroundings. Travel just outside the city and you’ll find yourself transported to some of Japan’s most sacred sites. Mt. Kurama in the northwest is one such place.

Japan's Most Extreme North | Hokkaido Road Trip

Abroad in Japan - May 02

Cape Soya is 1,000km from Tokyo at Japan's most northern point. In the height of winter we drive across a snowy Hokkaido to discover what's up there. Cape Soya is 1,000km from Tokyo at Japan's most northern point. In the height of winter we drive across a snowy Hokkaido to discover what's up there.

Few people travel during Japan's Golden Week amid COVID spike

Kyodo - May 01

Japan's Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Saturday, but the first day of five consecutive vacation days was relatively quiet in major areas as measures against COVID-19 dissuaded many people from traveling. Japan's Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Saturday, but the first day of five consecutive vacation days was relatively quiet in major areas as measures against COVID-19 dissuaded many people from traveling.

Japan luxury cruise halted after COVID-19 case

Reuters - May 01

Japan's Nippon Yusen (9101.T) subsidiary NYK Cruises Co said on Friday that its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" was returning to port after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus. Japan's Nippon Yusen (9101.T) subsidiary NYK Cruises Co said on Friday that its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" was returning to port after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.

Japan’s Golden Week, what’s it all about? (Tokyo Station)

ONLY in JAPAN - May 01

Golden Week typically runs from 4/29 to 5/5 five or take a couple of days, it’s quite a nice time in Japan but ... Golden Week typically runs from 4/29 to 5/5 five or take a couple of days, it’s quite a nice time in Japan but ...

Stations and tourist spots quiet as Golden Week holidays begin

Japan Times - Apr 30

Train stations and tourist spots were largely quiet in Tokyo and elsewhere under Japan’s third coronavirus state of emergency as the Golden Week holiday period began Thursday. Train stations and tourist spots were largely quiet in Tokyo and elsewhere under Japan’s third coronavirus state of emergency as the Golden Week holiday period began Thursday.

Japan to introduce "vaccine passports" for international travel

Kyodo - Apr 29

Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday. Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday.

Sunamushi Onsen – Volcanic Sand Bathing in Southern Japan

stickymangorice.com - Apr 29

For many people, being buried up to the neck in hot, black volcanic sand doesn’t seem like a pleasant way to relax. But in parts of southern Japan, sunamushi (sand bathing) on a volcanic beach is a popular form of bathing that helps rest the mind and refresh the body. For many people, being buried up to the neck in hot, black volcanic sand doesn’t seem like a pleasant way to relax. But in parts of southern Japan, sunamushi (sand bathing) on a volcanic beach is a popular form of bathing that helps rest the mind and refresh the body.

U.S. continues to say citizens should 'reconsider travel' to Japan

Japan Times - Apr 28

WASHINGTON – Japan will remain a destination to which U.S. citizens should “reconsider travel,” the U.S. State Department said Monday based on its latest travel advisory assessment amid the coronavirus pandemic. WASHINGTON – Japan will remain a destination to which U.S. citizens should “reconsider travel,” the U.S. State Department said Monday based on its latest travel advisory assessment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shinkansen: Japan's High Speed Rail System Explained

RMTransit - Apr 27

Our biggest High Speed Rail Explained video yet is here! And of course, we're looking at the country that did it first and did it best — Japan. Our biggest High Speed Rail Explained video yet is here! And of course, we're looking at the country that did it first and did it best — Japan.

Udo Shrine – origin myths in a cliff-side cave

Japan Today - Apr 27

MIYAZAKI - There are many reasons to visit Japan’s shrines. They are, of course, religious sites, often dedicated to particular guardian gods or to receiving prayers for particular purposes. MIYAZAKI - There are many reasons to visit Japan’s shrines. They are, of course, religious sites, often dedicated to particular guardian gods or to receiving prayers for particular purposes.

Tokyo still crowded despite state of emergency

NHK - Apr 26

Many people were seen commuting in Tokyo on Monday morning, one day after the third coronavirus state of emergency took effect. Many people were seen commuting in Tokyo on Monday morning, one day after the third coronavirus state of emergency took effect.

Tokyo’s 3rd State of Emergency Impact | Japan Travel Update

ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25

From April 25 to May 11, 2021 for Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo. Prefectural governors have the power to institute changes to closures. From April 25 to May 11, 2021 for Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto and Tokyo. Prefectural governors have the power to institute changes to closures.

Japan's Oldest Soba Restaurant | Soba Noodle Restaurant in Kyoto

WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Apr 25

Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market? Do you think Ramen is the only type of noodle available in Japan? Or, do you think Soba is the same as the Yakisoba you can buy at your nearest Japanese restaurant and Asian market?

Japan in 8K ULTRA HD - Land of The Rising Sun (60 FPS)

8K World - Apr 23

This videos you can use for learn Animals, Wildlife, Invertebrates, Reptiles, Birds, Fish, Amphibians, Mammals, Wild Animals, Etc with Ultra-HD resolution. This videos you can use for learn Animals, Wildlife, Invertebrates, Reptiles, Birds, Fish, Amphibians, Mammals, Wild Animals, Etc with Ultra-HD resolution.