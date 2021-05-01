Japan's COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms hit record 1,050

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Japan hit a record 1,050 on Sunday, up 30 from the previous day, as the country grapples with the coronavirus resurgence.

The previous record was 1,043 on Jan. 27 when about a dozen prefectures were under the second state of emergency.

Tokyo and some western prefectures continued to see high infection numbers one week into the third state of emergency even though daily cases tend to decline during weekends when fewer tests are conducted.

On Sunday, Tokyo confirmed 879 new cases after reporting the highest number in over three months of 1,050 the previous day. Osaka reported 1,057 cases following Saturday's record daily infections of 1,262.