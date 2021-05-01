Japan's COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms hit record 1,050
Kyodo -- May 03
The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Japan hit a record 1,050 on Sunday, up 30 from the previous day, as the country grapples with the coronavirus resurgence.
The previous record was 1,043 on Jan. 27 when about a dozen prefectures were under the second state of emergency.
Tokyo and some western prefectures continued to see high infection numbers one week into the third state of emergency even though daily cases tend to decline during weekends when fewer tests are conducted.
On Sunday, Tokyo confirmed 879 new cases after reporting the highest number in over three months of 1,050 the previous day. Osaka reported 1,057 cases following Saturday's record daily infections of 1,262.- Kyodo
Netflix joins Japan's virtual YouTuber boom
Japan Times - May 03
Netflix has joined Japan’s booming virtual YouTuber — or VTuber — scene with the launch of an animated character to promote its growing anime streaming offering.
Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and NASA crew return to Earth in SpaceX capsule
Japan Times - May 03
A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying Japan's Soichi Noguchi and three American astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday following the group's six-month mission at the International Space Station.
Olympic torch passes through Okinawa
NHK - May 03
About 180 torchbearers have taken part in the Okinawa leg of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay.
Gusts injure 3, damage dozens of buildings
NHK - May 02
Strong winds have battered the city of Makinohara in central Japan, leaving three people with minor injuries and damaging at least 40 buildings.
Japan Sumo Association to hold first-aid lecture after wrestler's death
Japan Today - May 02
The Japan Sumo Association will hold a first-aid study group on May 7 following the death of a lower-division wrestler, who suffered acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March.
Hiking In One Of Japan’s Most Spiritual Places | Mt. Kurama
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - May 02
Few places one could travel are as rich in spirituality and cultural history as Kyoto. But many people don’t know the close relationship Kyoto has with nature in its immediate surroundings. Travel just outside the city and you’ll find yourself transported to some of Japan’s most sacred sites. Mt. Kurama in the northwest is one such place.
Japan's Most Extreme North | Hokkaido Road Trip
Abroad in Japan - May 02
Cape Soya is 1,000km from Tokyo at Japan's most northern point. In the height of winter we drive across a snowy Hokkaido to discover what's up there.
Foreigners in fear of Japan's immigration proposals
NHK - May 02
Foreign communities in Japan, and their local supporters, are calling for lawmakers to scrap proposed changes to the country's immigration law. The revisions, which critics describe as inhumane, involve the forcible deportation of asylum-seekers who fail to prove a case to stay as refugees.
Osaka healthcare system under strain
NHK - May 02
Osaka reported a record 1,262 new cases on Saturday. 41 people have died, the second largest daily figure to date.
Baby Gets Vaccinated in Japan
Tokyo Zebra - May 02
Our baby finally gets vaccinated in Japan. He gets the BCG vaccine from a Tokyo clinic.
Few people travel during Japan's Golden Week amid COVID spike
Kyodo - May 01
Japan's Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Saturday, but the first day of five consecutive vacation days was relatively quiet in major areas as measures against COVID-19 dissuaded many people from traveling.
We went to choose Kids Kimono!
Kimono Mom - May 01
Today we're going to pick up a Kimono for Sutan's Shichi-Go-San.
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolts northern Japan
Japan Times - May 01
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake that also measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Saturday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japanese and U.S. authorities said, with no immediate reports of damage.
A Grudge Match in Japan: One Corner, Two 7-Elevens
New York Times - May 01
HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan — Across Japan, it can seem as if there’s a 7-Eleven on every corner.
Japan’s Muslim community observes 2nd Ramadan since pandemic
TRT World - May 01
As Japan’s government has in recent years been making preparations to cater to diverse visitors ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Islam has been gradually demystified there. Here is how Muslims are observing Ramadan since the country’s infrastructures improved.
