It's rare to find an entire abandoned village in Japan. But what about 12 abandoned villages? Why were they abandoned? Where did everyone go? Why was so much left behind?

Today we are taking a closer look at a set of abandoned villages, and talking to some of the Japanese locals who lived there, to learn more. - Tokyo Lens

Why Was This Japanese Village Abandoned?

Tokyo Lens - May 03

Japan’s Muslim community observes 2nd Ramadan since pandemic

TRT World - May 01

As Japan's government has in recent years been making preparations to cater to diverse visitors ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Islam has been gradually demystified there. Here is how Muslims are observing Ramadan since the country's infrastructures improved.

Wakayama playboy planned to divorce wife before murder

tokyoreporter.com - May 01

A wealthy man in Tanabe City planned to divorce his 25-year-old wife prior to his murder three years ago, police have learned, reports NHK.

Woman arrested for attempted murder after throwing newborn son out the window

Japan Today - Apr 30

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out a window. The infant's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

University student killed in apartment; suspect dies in fire in apartment below

Japan Today - Apr 30

A man in his 40s is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.

This Japanese Man Makes People Cry For A Living

Asian Boss - Apr 30

Have you ever thought of crying as something positive? We met a Japanese man who started a course that makes people cry on purpose with the goal to relieve their stress. So far, he has made over 50,000 people cry through his seminars.

Number of homeless people in Japan hits record low

Japan Times - Apr 29

The number of homeless people in Japan stood at 3,824 as of January, down 4.2% from a year before, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.

'Doraemon' music composer Kikuchi dies at 89

NHK - Apr 29

The Japanese composer of the theme song for the popular anime "Doraemon" has died. Kikuchi Shunsuke was 89.

Man, 47, accused of using pepper spray to molest girl

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 29

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old who allegedly used pepper spray to molest a girl in Ichikawa City earlier this year, reports Chiba Television Broadcasting.

Former wife of Japanese 'Don Juan' arrested

NHK - Apr 28

Police in Japan have arrested the 25-year-old former wife of an elderly wealthy man who died of acute stimulant intoxication three years ago. The man was a company president who likened himself to Don Juan.

Aichi man who stole and replaced women’s shoes goes free after victims decline to press charges

Japan Today - Apr 28

About two weeks ago, a man in Nagakuta City, Aichi Prefecture was arrested for stealing a pair of pumps that belonged to a music teacher. What made this theft even stranger was that when taking the shoes, he had replaced them with a nearly identical new pair.

Kyoto woman accused of stalking police officer who previously arrested her for stalking

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 28

NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly stalking a police officer stationed at the Nara Police Station in Nara City. NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly stalking a police officer stationed at the Nara Police Station in Nara City.

Dutch man found innocent of smuggling stimulant drugs in appeal ruling

tokyoreporter.com - Apr 28

TOKYO (TR) – A court here has overturned a previous ruling and found a male Dutch national innocent of smuggling stimulant drugs, reports TBS News

Labyrinth of Cinema review – cult Japanese director’s epic blitz of pop-culture hyperactivity

theguardian.com - Apr 27

Nobuhiko Ôbayashi is the Japanese film-maker who directed the cult 1977 horror Hausu, or House, and in his long and prolific career also specialised in TV ads starring American movie actors for the domestic market (satirised in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation).

Shinto in Everyday Japanese Life

Life Where I'm From - Apr 27

Shinto is the native religious tradition of Japan. I think it's easy to see visual signs of it throughout Japan, from the shrines (jinja) to the gates (torii). But what I was interested in finding out was what Shinto practices can be found in everyday Japanese life that aren't so visually obvious.