Japan and U.S. foreign policy chiefs meet over China and North Korea
Japan Times -- May 04
LONDON – Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken held talks on Monday in London to discuss issues related to China and North Korea, following up on their leaders’ summit last month.
The second in-person meeting between Motegi and the U.S. secretary of state comes ahead of a three-day meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, where China and North Korea are also seen high on the agenda, and the two nations are expected to show their unity in tackling the issues.
Japan and the United States are seeking to use their longtime alliance to face challenges posed by China’s rise, such as Beijing’s maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas. Tokyo and Washington have shared the goal of realizing a “free and open” Indo-Pacific.- Japan Times
Japan to set up mass vaccination site at Osaka convention center
Japan Times - May 04
OSAKA – Senior vice defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that the government has decided to set up a state-run mass vaccination center at the Osaka International Convention Center.
Japan and U.S. foreign policy chiefs meet over China and North Korea
Constitution day stirs debate over revision
NHK - May 04
Monday marks the anniversary of Japan's Constitution coming into effect 74 years ago. To mark the occasion, some people around the country have been calling for the Constitution to be amended -- while others favor keeping it in its present form.
Foreigners in fear of Japan's immigration proposals
NHK - May 02
Foreign communities in Japan, and their local supporters, are calling for lawmakers to scrap proposed changes to the country's immigration law. The revisions, which critics describe as inhumane, involve the forcible deportation of asylum-seekers who fail to prove a case to stay as refugees.
4 years in prison sought for ex-justice minister
NHK - May 01
Japanese prosecutors have demanded a four-year prison term for former justice minister Kawai Katsuyuki for what they called an "unprecedented" act of vote-buying by a Diet member.
Over half say Japan needs to amend Constitution for virus response
Kyodo - May 01
More than half the respondents in a Kyodo News survey released Saturday believe Japan needs to amend its Constitution to introduce an emergency clause so that it can better respond to the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters.
Japan to give Julia Gillard rare honour
thenewdaily.com.au - May 01
Former prime minister Julia Gillard is set to be honoured by the Japanese government for her service to the nation.
Japan to send respirators, oxygen concentrators to virus-hit India
Kyodo - Apr 30
The Japanese government said Friday it has decided to send 300 respirators and 300 oxygen concentrators to India, which is battling one of the world's worst coronavirus crises with the rapid spread of the virus, including more contagious variants.
Spy camera used in women’s toilet in Diet building
Japan Today - Apr 30
A woman using a toilet in the Diet building in Tokyo saw a miniature spy camera being aimed at her, police said Thursday.
Japan's unused 14 mil doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles
Japan Today - Apr 30
Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data shows, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign.
Japan to allow emergency vaccine rollouts without clinical trials
Nikkei - Apr 30
Japan will consider making vaccines and medical treatments that have yet to be domestically approved available in an emergency after regulatory roadblocks delayed its COVID-19 vaccination campaign as cases spiked.
China spokesman nixes deleting parody ukiyo-e to rap Fukushima water
Kyodo - Apr 29
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Wednesday rejected Japan's request to delete from his Twitter account a parody picture of an "ukiyo-e" work to criticize its decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant into the ocean.
Japan to issue new Y500 coins in November after pandemic delay
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan will begin issuing newly redesigned Y500 coins from around November, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday, after their initial release in the first half of the fiscal year from April was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
China's spokesman draws flak for using ukiyo-e to rap Fukushima water
Kyodo - Apr 28
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman has drawn criticism for using a parody picture of a "ukiyo-e" painting by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai to take a jab at Japan's decision to release treated radioactive water at the Fukushima power plant.
Japan ruling party election loss a blow to Suga government
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 27
Japan's ruling party suffered a triple blow at by-elections over the weekend, as voter frustration with scandals and government management of the coronavirus risked weakening the influence of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government.
Japan lodges protest with China over Senkakus maps
NHK - Apr 27
The Japanese government has lodged a protest with China over topographical maps it published of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
