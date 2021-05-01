Tokyo police officer dead, another missing on east Japan mountain
The body of Kenji Konagai, 43, was discovered by a police helicopter around 8:40 a.m. after his trekking companion, a 52-year-old woman also from the Metropolitan Police Department, called Sunday afternoon saying they had slipped and could not get up.
Konagai was found at a point in Minakami, Gunma Prefecture, around 250 meters below a route on the 1,977-meter mountain, the prefectural police said.
The police will continue searching for the female officer Wednesday.
Mt. Tanigawa is a popular mountain for hikers and climbers with easy access from the Tokyo metropolitan area. While its altitude is relatively low compared with the central Japan mountain ranges known as the Japan Alps, which include peaks of over 3,000 meters, Mt. Tanigawa has steep, rocky trails and sudden changes of weather that can lead to accidents. - Kyodo
Kyodo - May 05
Tokyo Lens - May 03
It's rare to find an entire abandoned village in Japan. But what about 12 abandoned villages? Why were they abandoned? Where did everyone go? Why was so much left behind?
NHK - May 03
Residents of Shizuoka Prefecture west of Tokyo are clearing up debris after their communities were hit by what appeared to be a tornado.
TRT World - May 01
As Japan’s government has in recent years been making preparations to cater to diverse visitors ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Islam has been gradually demystified there. Here is how Muslims are observing Ramadan since the country’s infrastructures improved.
tokyoreporter.com - May 01
A wealthy man in Tanabe City planned to divorce his 25-year-old wife prior to his murder three years ago, police have learned, reports NHK.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out a window. The infant's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Japan Today - Apr 30
A man in his 40s is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Asian Boss - Apr 30
Have you ever thought of crying as something positive? We met a Japanese man who started a course that makes people cry on purpose with the goal to relieve their stress. So far, he has made over 50,000 people cry through his seminars.
Japan Times - Apr 29
The number of homeless people in Japan stood at 3,824 as of January, down 4.2% from a year before, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.
NHK - Apr 29
The Japanese composer of the theme song for the popular anime "Doraemon" has died. Kikuchi Shunsuke was 89.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 29
CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 47-year-old who allegedly used pepper spray to molest a girl in Ichikawa City earlier this year, reports Chiba Television Broadcasting.
NHK - Apr 28
Police in Japan have arrested the 25-year-old former wife of an elderly wealthy man who died of acute stimulant intoxication three years ago. The man was a company president who likened himself to Don Juan.
Japan Today - Apr 28
About two weeks ago, a man in Nagakuta City, Aichi Prefecture was arrested for stealing a pair of pumps that belonged to a music teacher. What made this theft even stranger was that when taking the shoes, he had replaced them with a nearly identical new pair.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 28
NARA (TR) – Nara Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly stalking a police officer stationed at the Nara Police Station in Nara City.
tokyoreporter.com - Apr 28
TOKYO (TR) – A court here has overturned a previous ruling and found a male Dutch national innocent of smuggling stimulant drugs, reports TBS News
theguardian.com - Apr 27
Nobuhiko Ôbayashi is the Japanese film-maker who directed the cult 1977 horror Hausu, or House, and in his long and prolific career also specialised in TV ads starring American movie actors for the domestic market (satirised in Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation).