Life-size holographic anime character debuts as virtual assistant in Japan
South China Morning Post -- May 05
A life-size virtual assistant in the guise of an anime character was showcased in Japan on April 26, 2021.
The two-metre (6.6ft) holographic robot interacts with users through voice and movement. The company behind the creation says the virtual assistant is a way of integrating the online space with the real world. - South China Morning Post
Japan to set up mass vaccination site at Osaka convention center
Japan Times - May 04
OSAKA – Senior vice defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that the government has decided to set up a state-run mass vaccination center at the Osaka International Convention Center.
Japan devises first homegrown PCR tests for Indian COVID strain
Nikkei - May 04
Shimadzu, the Japanese company known for measuring instruments, has developed what is thought to be Japan's first domestically made PCR testing reagents for the potentially more virulent COVID-19 variant detected in India, with plans for a release as early as June.
Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and NASA crew return to Earth in SpaceX capsule
Japan Times - May 03
A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying Japan's Soichi Noguchi and three American astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday following the group's six-month mission at the International Space Station.
Osaka healthcare system under strain
NHK - May 02
Osaka reported a record 1,262 new cases on Saturday. 41 people have died, the second largest daily figure to date.
Japan Presents New Job Opportunities For Developers Amidst COVID-19
newsonjapan.com - May 02
Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic, Japan’s tech economy presents several innovative, high-paying careers in software development.
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolts northern Japan
Japan Times - May 01
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake that also measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Saturday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japanese and U.S. authorities said, with no immediate reports of damage.
Fukushima Daini decommissioning plan approved
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a plan drafted by Tokyo Electric Power Company to decommission all four reactors at the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant.
Western Japanese fossil is new dinosaur species
NHKn - Apr 28
Japanese scientists have classified the fossilized bones of a dinosaur found on an island in western Japan as a new species.
Maglev train cost to increase by about $14 bil.
NHKn - Apr 28
The president of the Central Japan Railway Company, or JR Tokai, says the estimate of the total cost of constructing a high-speed maglev train line has been revised upward by 1.5 trillion yen, or nearly 14 billion dollars.
Noguchi hands sash to Hoshide on ISS mission
NHK - Apr 27
Noguchi Soichi, an astronaut preparing to leave the International Space Station for a return to Earth, has handed the baton over to fellow Japanese Hoshide Akihiko, who arrived there days ago with three other astronauts.
More than 20 new cases of Indian COVID-19 variant found in Japan
Japan Times - Apr 27
The government on Monday said it has so far detected more than 20 cases of the Indian variant of COVID-19 in Japan — a rise in the number of cases of the potentially worrisome new strain that some fear could prove more resistant to existing vaccines.
Japan officials modify view of Sakurajima eruption
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Meteorological Agency has modified its view of the eruption at Sakurajima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Sunday morning. It now says that what appeared to be pyroclastic flows -- a dense current of hot gas and volcanic matter -- were actually volcanic fumes.
Crew Dragon docks with ISS
NHK - Apr 25
A spacecraft carrying Japan's Hoshide Akihiko and three other astronauts has successfully docked with the International Space Station.
Japan's Hoshide, other astronauts head to space station aboard SpaceX ship
Kyodo - Apr 24
Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and three others lifted off Friday as part of a crew rotation flight on a SpaceX-developed craft to the International Space Station.
