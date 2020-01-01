Japan Olympic team member Mao Ichiyama wins Sapporo half marathon
A test event for this summer’s Tokyo Games, the race took place in cool and windy conditions on a shortened version of the Olympic course. Organizers scaled down the event due to the coronavirus pandemic, asking people not to spectate from the roadside and canceling a 10-kilometer race open to the public.
Ichiyama said she had been determined to get results and her win in 1 hour, 8 minutes and 28 seconds came as a relief.
Olympic team substitute Mizuki Matsuda finished 4 seconds later, followed by Suzuki. Maeda came in fifth.
Hillary Kipkoech of Kenya won the men’s portion in 1 hour, 46 seconds, while Japan Olympic team member Yuma Hattori, who said his priority was scouting the course rather than winning, finished 24th in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 59 seconds.- Japan Times
South China Morning Post - May 06
Fumie Takino, 89, founded the cheer squad Japan Pom Pom in 1996. While the team’s average age is 72, the women believe that age does not matter when it comes to dancing.
Japan Times - May 06
Mao Ichiyama won the women’s section of the Sapporo Challenge Half Marathon with a personal-best time on Wednesday, beating out fellow Japan Olympic team members Honami Maeda and Ayuko Suzuki.
Kyodo - May 06
The younger brother of Japanese NBA player Rui Hachimura has revealed a message received online that targets the two with anti-black insults, saying in his Twitter post sharing the racial slurs that he hopes to increase awareness of discrimination faced by minorities in Japan.
swimswam.com - May 06
Behind the newly-minted Asian record-setter Shoma Sato in the men’s 200m breaststroke at last month’s Japanese Olympic Trials, Ryuya Mura stunningly claimed 2nd place in a huge personal best.
Amit Maji - May 06
stuff.co.nz - May 05
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
newsonjapan.com - May 05
newsonjapan.com - May 05
newsonjapan.com - May 05
laprensalatina.com - May 04
Japanese healthcare workers have spurned plans to deploy 10,000 of the already overworked personnel during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics just as a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections has pushed the number severe cases to a new record.
NHK - May 03
About 180 torchbearers have taken part in the Okinawa leg of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay.
Japan Today - May 02
The Japan Sumo Association will hold a first-aid study group on May 7 following the death of a lower-division wrestler, who suffered acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March.
Japan Times - Apr 30
Hideki Matsuyama received the Prime Minister’s Award Friday after becoming the first Japanese to win the prestigious Masters golf major in the United States.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Twenty-eight-year-old sumo wrestler Hibikiryu has died of acute respiratory failure after hitting his head during the sport's last grand tournament in March, the Japan Sumo Association announced Thursday.
ABC News - Apr 30
Olympic organisers have unveiled a new rule book to explain how the Games will be conducted in the middle of a pandemic.
NHK - Apr 29
The coronavirus continues to create serious question marks for Tokyo 2020 organizers.