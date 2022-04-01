More young Japanese look to Marx as pandemic, climate crisis magnify economic inequalities
The boom has been ignited by a 34-year-old associate professor at Osaka City University who reimagined the theory expounded in the 19th-century German thinker's seminal "Das Kapital" from the perspective of environmental conservation in a bestselling book published last September.
In it, Kohei Saito argued that the realization of sustainable development goals set by the United Nations is as impossible as "drawing a round triangle" under modern-day capitalism.
The success of the book resulted in an invitation from Japan's public broadcaster NHK to present a commentary on Marx's foundational theoretical text, known by its full title in English as "Capital: A Critique of Political Economy," on a program aired in January.
"Many people noticed the contradictions of capitalism when they saw only socially vulnerable people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic," Saito told Kyodo News in a recent interview.
Younger people, who have no memory of the Cold War or the mass student protests of the 1960s, showed a strong interest in the ideas Saito discussed in the program. Letters poured in from those in their 20s and 30s to NHK Publishing Inc, which had released Saito's simplified textbook version of Marx's difficult-to-read work in the lead-up to the broadcast.- Japan Today
Japan Today - May 06
As the global challenge of climate change mounts and the coronavirus pandemic magnifies economic inequalities, Karl Marx, who pointed to the contradictions and limitations of capitalism, is gaining new admirers in Japan, particularly among the young.
Kyodo - May 04
Japan's estimated child population hit a record low after falling for 40 straight years, government data showed Tuesday, adding to the evidence of the country's aging population.
Tokyo Zebra - May 02
Our baby finally gets vaccinated in Japan. He gets the BCG vaccine from a Tokyo clinic.
Kimono Mom - May 01
Today we're going to pick up a Kimono for Sutan's Shichi-Go-San.
JapanSocietyNYC - Apr 30
Momotarō was born from a giant peach, which was found floating down a river by an old, childless woman who was washing clothes there. The woman and her husband discovered the child when they tried to open the peach to eat it.
Japan Times - Apr 30
As the coronavirus pandemic puts strain on the economy, Japan is finally moving toward tackling the phenomenon of “period poverty” facing many women. But campaigners say there are a number of hurdles still to overcome in a country that has often treated menstruation as a taboo subject.
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 28
Excess salt intake is linked to cardiovascular disease as well as hypertension, but whether individual salt intake increases with age has not been studied.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Some 8% of pregnant women in Japan who had an abortion in October and November last year are believed to have decided to end their pregnancy due to reasons linked to the coronavirus pandemic, a health ministry study group found Tuesday.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Consumer education is getting underway at high schools across Japan ahead of the lowering of the age of legal adulthood by two years to 18 on April 1, 2022.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan discarded an estimated 6 million tons of still-edible food in fiscal 2018, down 120,000 tons from the previous year amid growing public awareness of the need to reduce food waste, government data showed Tuesday.
NHK - Apr 26
Public elementary and junior high schools in the Japanese city of Osaka have introduced online classes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Asian Boss - Apr 26
Did you know that there are around 300,000 international students in Japan? Why do they come to Japan to study and what’s it like studying in Japan in 2021, especially during COVID-19? Let’s hit the streets of Tokyo to find out.
Trillium: Wild Edibles - Apr 26
Eating wild Japan is a very in depth and well written engaging book that captivates the reader with traditional methods of preparation of wild edible plants.
Life in Japan - Apr 25
In Japan, April is the time when schools begin their new education year, businesses launch new fiscal years, and the tulips and gardens burst into new life. Yes, the calendar year may begin in January, but Japan’s real new year begins in April.
Voices of the Past - Apr 25
The Tenshō embassy was an embassy sent by the Japanese Christian Lord Ōtomo Sōrin to the Pope and the kings of Europe in 1582.