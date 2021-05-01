Japanese NBA player Hachimura targeted with anti-black slurs

The younger brother of Japanese NBA player Rui Hachimura has revealed a message received online that targets the two with anti-black insults, saying in his Twitter post sharing the racial slurs that he hopes to increase awareness of discrimination faced by minorities in Japan.

Aren Hachimura, who plays basketball for Tokai University, shared a screenshot of the message received through Instagram which says in Japanese the brothers were "born by mistake" and "should die," using the harshest anti-black slur repeatedly while dismissing the two as worthless apart from their skill in basketball.

The brothers were born to a Beninese father and a Japanese mother. - Kyodo