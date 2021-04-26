Japan's $100 Billion World's Fastest Train

Trains can feel quite old fashioned, in a lot of ways. With long distance travel very much the preserve of the plane in modern culture, a long-distance train as a mode of public transport can be seen as quirky, rather than the go-to option. Japan, though, is determined to change that.

Japan’s world record breaking Maglev L0 passenger train has been under testing since it was unveiled to the press in November of 2012, achieving speeds of 374 miles per hour. The technically advanced train is eventually intended to run on the Chuo Shinkansen line, a route between Japanese capital Tokyo and the substantial provincial city of Osaka. The first phase will run about two thirds of the way, to Nagoya, by around 2027, with the remaining Osaka stretch coming into play in roughly 2045, nearly 100 years after Japan first looked at Maglev technology. - Tech Vision

"Balanced Japanese diet" helps reduce COVID-19 risk

JapanNutrition.com - May 05

There are concerns over the link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 infections, with Fukushima Prefecture having 4th highest incidence of metabolic syndrome in Japan.

Forget big feet! Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, study reveals

nation.lk - May 05

In support of the 'big nose, big hose' theory, a scientific study has found that men with larger noses do indeed have longer penises.

Life-size holographic anime character debuts as virtual assistant in Japan

South China Morning Post - May 05

A life-size virtual assistant in the guise of an anime character was showcased in Japan on April 26, 2021.

CBD for skin: Everything you need to know

newsonjapan.com - May 05

CBD products continue to gain popularity all over the world.

Japan to set up mass vaccination site at Osaka convention center

Japan Times - May 04

OSAKA – Senior vice defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that the government has decided to set up a state-run mass vaccination center at the Osaka International Convention Center.

Japan devises first homegrown PCR tests for Indian COVID strain

Nikkei - May 04

Shimadzu, the Japanese company known for measuring instruments, has developed what is thought to be Japan's first domestically made PCR testing reagents for the potentially more virulent COVID-19 variant detected in India, with plans for a release as early as June.

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi and NASA crew return to Earth in SpaceX capsule

Japan Times - May 03

A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying Japan's Soichi Noguchi and three American astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday following the group's six-month mission at the International Space Station.

Osaka healthcare system under strain

NHK - May 02

Osaka reported a record 1,262 new cases on Saturday. 41 people have died, the second largest daily figure to date.

Japan Presents New Job Opportunities For Developers Amidst COVID-19

newsonjapan.com - May 02

Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic, Japan's tech economy presents several innovative, high-paying careers in software development.

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolts northern Japan

Japan Times - May 01

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake that also measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale struck off Japan's northeastern coast on Saturday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japanese and U.S. authorities said, with no immediate reports of damage.

Fukushima Daini decommissioning plan approved

NHK - Apr 29

Japan's nuclear regulators have approved a plan drafted by Tokyo Electric Power Company to decommission all four reactors at the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant.

Western Japanese fossil is new dinosaur species

NHKn - Apr 28

Japanese scientists have classified the fossilized bones of a dinosaur found on an island in western Japan as a new species.

Maglev train cost to increase by about $14 bil.

NHKn - Apr 28

The president of the Central Japan Railway Company, or JR Tokai, says the estimate of the total cost of constructing a high-speed maglev train line has been revised upward by 1.5 trillion yen, or nearly 14 billion dollars.

Noguchi hands sash to Hoshide on ISS mission

NHK - Apr 27

Noguchi Soichi, an astronaut preparing to leave the International Space Station for a return to Earth, has handed the baton over to fellow Japanese Hoshide Akihiko, who arrived there days ago with three other astronauts.