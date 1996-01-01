Nitori furniture chain opens low-price steakhouses
The company, which plans to get into ranching to more affordably supply its restaurants, sees opportunities in the dining sector, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nitori has recently opened low-priced steakhouses in its furniture stores in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture.
The eateries are outfitted with Nitori furniture and tableware, which allows the Ikea rival to reduce operating costs.
The plan is to follow the integrated production-to-sales model that Nitori has perfected in the furniture business.
The core menu item is chicken-fried steak, which sells for 500 yen ($4.58). Major family restaurant chains sell similar items for around 800 yen.
"Hamburg" steak, a popular item at some restaurants in Japan, sells for 700 yen, and rib-eye steak goes for 990 yen.
Take-away orders and home delivery service are also available.
Nitori Public, a subsidiary of Nitori Holdings operates the restaurant division. The restaurants' interiors are handled in-house by a specialized division that oversees the company's remodeling business.
To reduce rental costs, the company will locate its restaurants on the premises of about 450 Nitori stores across Japan.
Ingredients are purchased directly from food makers, but Nitori plans to get involved in livestock farming to cut costs.- Nikkei
Nikkei - May 07
Japanese retailer Nitori Holdings is getting into the restaurant business, where it will apply the same cost-cutting model it has honed in its furniture business to steakhouses.
Reuters - May 06
The Bank of Japan expects the national COVID-19 vaccination programme to spur an economic boost from households venturing out, armed with $183 billion in “forced savings” accumulated last year during pandemic-busting, stay-at-home policies.
NHK - May 06
Japan's Nissan Motor says it will sell all of its roughly 1.5-percent stake in Germany's Daimler through a placement to institutional investors. Nissan's French partner Renault made a similar announcement in March.
Kyodo - May 05
Japan has recently made illegal the carrying or sending of seeds or seedlings of domestically developed farm products out of the country as it tries to protect local producers from the impacts of unauthorized overseas cultivation.
Nikkei - May 05
TOKYO -- Japan will add a provision on human rights to its corporate governance code for publicly traded companies when it is revised next month, as allegations of abuses by China in Xinjiang shine a spotlight on the issue.
Japan Times - May 03
Netflix has joined Japan’s booming virtual YouTuber — or VTuber — scene with the launch of an animated character to promote its growing anime streaming offering.
New York Times - May 01
HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan — Across Japan, it can seem as if there’s a 7-Eleven on every corner.
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - May 01
Jean-Marc Gilson, the newly-arrived chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., shares his strategy to return the company to profitability.
NHK - Apr 30
Japanese government data shows that the country's unemployment rate in March dropped to the level of last April.
Kyodo - Apr 29
Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. on Wednesday reported a loss for the year ended March, its first annual red ink since listing in 1996, due to record-low visitor numbers as a result of the temporary closure of its theme parks and subsequent capacity limits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikkei - Apr 28
Signs of a K-shaped recovery, characterized by parts of the economy improving while others languish, are appearing in home prices.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan plans to regulate online advertising as early as next April under the law requiring information technology giants to be more transparent following recommendations contained in a final government report on digital marketing released Tuesday.
Kyodo - Apr 28
Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed with U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc. to acquire its self-driving division for $550 million with an aim to accelerate the development of the carmaker's autonomous driving technologies.
Japan Times - Apr 28
Almost half a century after founding his pioneering motor-maker on the family farm, Japanese billionaire Shigenobu Nagamori is handing over leadership of Nidec Corp. to a former Nissan Motor Co. executive to lead an ambitious pivot into the electric-vehicle space.
NHK - Apr 28
The Bank of Japan has decided to press on with its massive monetary easing program to help steer the economy through the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Apr 26
Japanese government officials have asked the operator of the Line messaging app to explain how it will do a better job of protecting user data.