Man arrested for torching luxury car in Kitakyushu

Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set a high-end car on fire.

According to police, Mirai Ukita, a self-professed brothel worker, was arrested at around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday after setting fire to a Mercedes-Benz parked at a residence in Kokura-Minami Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The vehicle belongs to a 56-year-old female company owner.

A police patrol spotted Ukita driving away after the fire started. Sensing his behavior was suspicious, police pulled him over and asked him to accompany them to the police station. He later confessed to torching the car.