Man arrested for torching luxury car in Kitakyushu
Japan Today -- May 07
Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set a high-end car on fire.
According to police, Mirai Ukita, a self-professed brothel worker, was arrested at around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday after setting fire to a Mercedes-Benz parked at a residence in Kokura-Minami Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The vehicle belongs to a 56-year-old female company owner.
A police patrol spotted Ukita driving away after the fire started. Sensing his behavior was suspicious, police pulled him over and asked him to accompany them to the police station. He later confessed to torching the car.- Japan Today
ボンネットから激しく噴き上がる炎。燃えているのは、外国製の高級車「ベンツ」です。 5日午前2時半すぎ、北九州市小倉南区で車1台が燃える不審火がありました。 火は、約15分後に消し止められましたが、ベンツの前方部分は、大きく焼損しています。 そして、発生から約1時間後、警察が現場近くにいた男に事情を聴いたところ、容疑を認めたため、福岡県苅田町の自称・風俗店従業員、浮田夢来容疑者（20）を緊急逮捕しました。 - ANNnewsCH
Ibaraki police to arrest man for murdering couple, injuring their children
tokyoreporter.com - May 08
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man over the fatal stabbing of a man and his wife and injuring of two of their children in the town of Sakai nearly two years ago, reports Kyodo News
tokyoreporter.com - May 08
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man over the fatal stabbing of a man and his wife and injuring of two of their children in the town of Sakai nearly two years ago, reports Kyodo News
Man arrested after missing 13-year-old girl’s body found on mountain road
Japan Today - May 08
Police in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on a mountain road on Thursday.
Japan Today - May 08
Police in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on a mountain road on Thursday.
Over 3-meter-long pet python on loose after escaping near Tokyo
Kyodo - May 08
A search continued Friday for a roughly 3.5-meter-long pet python that managed to break free and slither away from an apartment near Tokyo, according to local police.
Kyodo - May 08
A search continued Friday for a roughly 3.5-meter-long pet python that managed to break free and slither away from an apartment near Tokyo, according to local police.
Man suspected of drugging, raping 4 women accused in fifth case
tokyoreporter.com - May 07
TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping four women has been accused in a fifth case, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network.
tokyoreporter.com - May 07
TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping four women has been accused in a fifth case, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network.
Man arrested for torching luxury car in Kitakyushu
Japan Today - May 07
Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set a high-end car on fire.
Japan Today - May 07
Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set a high-end car on fire.
Tokyo police officer dead, another missing on east Japan mountain
Kyodo - May 05
A Tokyo police officer was found dead and his female colleague is missing on Mt. Tanigawa in eastern Japan, local police said Tuesday, two days after receiving a distress call.
Kyodo - May 05
A Tokyo police officer was found dead and his female colleague is missing on Mt. Tanigawa in eastern Japan, local police said Tuesday, two days after receiving a distress call.
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
stuff.co.nz - May 05
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
stuff.co.nz - May 05
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
Japanese Town Got Covid-19 Money So They Built A Giant Squid Statue
kotaku.com - May 04
The town of Noto in Ishikawa received millions of yen due to the impact of covid-19. The money was part of a rural revitalization project to help the countryside in the wake of the virus.
kotaku.com - May 04
The town of Noto in Ishikawa received millions of yen due to the impact of covid-19. The money was part of a rural revitalization project to help the countryside in the wake of the virus.
Why Was This Japanese Village Abandoned?
Tokyo Lens - May 03
It's rare to find an entire abandoned village in Japan. But what about 12 abandoned villages? Why were they abandoned? Where did everyone go? Why was so much left behind?
Tokyo Lens - May 03
It's rare to find an entire abandoned village in Japan. But what about 12 abandoned villages? Why were they abandoned? Where did everyone go? Why was so much left behind?
Shizuoka residents clear debris after strong winds
NHK - May 03
Residents of Shizuoka Prefecture west of Tokyo are clearing up debris after their communities were hit by what appeared to be a tornado.
NHK - May 03
Residents of Shizuoka Prefecture west of Tokyo are clearing up debris after their communities were hit by what appeared to be a tornado.
Japan’s Muslim community observes 2nd Ramadan since pandemic
TRT World - May 01
As Japan’s government has in recent years been making preparations to cater to diverse visitors ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Islam has been gradually demystified there. Here is how Muslims are observing Ramadan since the country’s infrastructures improved.
TRT World - May 01
As Japan’s government has in recent years been making preparations to cater to diverse visitors ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Islam has been gradually demystified there. Here is how Muslims are observing Ramadan since the country’s infrastructures improved.
Wakayama playboy planned to divorce wife before murder
tokyoreporter.com - May 01
A wealthy man in Tanabe City planned to divorce his 25-year-old wife prior to his murder three years ago, police have learned, reports NHK.
tokyoreporter.com - May 01
A wealthy man in Tanabe City planned to divorce his 25-year-old wife prior to his murder three years ago, police have learned, reports NHK.
Woman arrested for attempted murder after throwing newborn son out the window
Japan Today - Apr 30
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out a window. The infant's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out a window. The infant's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
University student killed in apartment; suspect dies in fire in apartment below
Japan Today - Apr 30
A man in his 40s is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Japan Today - Apr 30
A man in his 40s is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.
This Japanese Man Makes People Cry For A Living
Asian Boss - Apr 30
Have you ever thought of crying as something positive? We met a Japanese man who started a course that makes people cry on purpose with the goal to relieve their stress. So far, he has made over 50,000 people cry through his seminars.
Asian Boss - Apr 30
Have you ever thought of crying as something positive? We met a Japanese man who started a course that makes people cry on purpose with the goal to relieve their stress. So far, he has made over 50,000 people cry through his seminars.
Number of homeless people in Japan hits record low
Japan Times - Apr 29
The number of homeless people in Japan stood at 3,824 as of January, down 4.2% from a year before, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.
Japan Times - Apr 29
The number of homeless people in Japan stood at 3,824 as of January, down 4.2% from a year before, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.