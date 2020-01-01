Japan extends Covid restrictions as Olympics loom

A state of emergency has been extended in several regions of Japan as Covid-19 cases surge, less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics.

Restrictions in Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto had been due to end on 11 May, but will now remain in place until the end of the month.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also said they had added Aichi and Fukuoka to the regions under a state of emergency.

The move casts more doubt on whether the Olympics will go ahead as planned.