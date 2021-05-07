Olympics minister meets World Athletics head

Japan's minister for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has told World Athletics President Sebastian Coe she hopes to see a successful Games, working with his world governing body of track and field.

Minister Marukawa Tamayo met Coe in Tokyo on Friday.

Marukawa told Coe that the Japanese government hopes to work together with his organization to protect athletes, people in Japan, and make the Tokyo Games a success.

She also thanked him for the track and field body's efforts to prevent coronavirus infections.

Coe praised the operation of an Olympic marathon test event he watched in Sapporo on Wednesday.

He also said he got the impression that anti-virus measures tested at the event worked well.