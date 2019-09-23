Ibaraki police to arrest man for murdering couple, injuring their children
According to police, the unnamed man stabbed Mitsunori Kobayashi, 48, and Miwa Kobayashi, 50, in their bedroom on the second floor of their residence early on September 23, 2019.
The assailant also stabbed their son, then 13, in the legs and arm while he slept in his room on the second floor. He also stabbed his sister, 11, in the hands.
The results of autopsies conducted on Mitsunori and Miwa revealed that they they both died due to loss of blood. The injuries to the children were not life-threatening, police said previously.
Another daughter, 21, was on the first floor at the time. She was unharmed.
The suspect, 26, lives in Misato City, Saitama Prefecture. Police said on Friday that they plan to arrest him on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
The arrest would not be his first. Last December, he was prosecuted for allegedly storing 45 kilograms of sulfur at his residence, a violation of the Fire Services Act.
In February, Ibaraki police also arrested him for forging a police badge. He was prosecuted the following month.
Police believed that the assailant entered the house for the purpose of committing murder since there were no signs that the interior had been ransacked.
Police said on Friday that there could be problems in the case since the son and his sister did not get a good look at the attacker, who was wearing wearing a black hat and a mask.
“Although I couldn’t see [the assailant’s] face because it was dark, I think he was alone,” the boy told police shortly after the incident, according to Kyodo News (Sept. 26, 2019).
At around 12:40 a.m. on the day of the incident, Miwa Kobayashi alerted emergency services. During the roughly one-minute call, she said that she had been wounded.
When police tried to call her back, there was no answer. It is believed that the assailant killed her after she made the initial call.- tokyoreporter.com
tokyoreporter.com - May 08
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man over the fatal stabbing of a man and his wife and injuring of two of their children in the town of Sakai nearly two years ago, reports Kyodo News
Japan Today - May 08
Police in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on a mountain road on Thursday.
Kyodo - May 08
A search continued Friday for a roughly 3.5-meter-long pet python that managed to break free and slither away from an apartment near Tokyo, according to local police.
tokyoreporter.com - May 07
TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping four women has been accused in a fifth case, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network.
Japan Today - May 07
Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set a high-end car on fire.
Kyodo - May 05
A Tokyo police officer was found dead and his female colleague is missing on Mt. Tanigawa in eastern Japan, local police said Tuesday, two days after receiving a distress call.
stuff.co.nz - May 05
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
kotaku.com - May 04
The town of Noto in Ishikawa received millions of yen due to the impact of covid-19. The money was part of a rural revitalization project to help the countryside in the wake of the virus.
Tokyo Lens - May 03
It's rare to find an entire abandoned village in Japan. But what about 12 abandoned villages? Why were they abandoned? Where did everyone go? Why was so much left behind?
NHK - May 03
Residents of Shizuoka Prefecture west of Tokyo are clearing up debris after their communities were hit by what appeared to be a tornado.
TRT World - May 01
As Japan’s government has in recent years been making preparations to cater to diverse visitors ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Islam has been gradually demystified there. Here is how Muslims are observing Ramadan since the country’s infrastructures improved.
tokyoreporter.com - May 01
A wealthy man in Tanabe City planned to divorce his 25-year-old wife prior to his murder three years ago, police have learned, reports NHK.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out a window. The infant's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Japan Today - Apr 30
A man in his 40s is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Asian Boss - Apr 30
Have you ever thought of crying as something positive? We met a Japanese man who started a course that makes people cry on purpose with the goal to relieve their stress. So far, he has made over 50,000 people cry through his seminars.
Japan Times - Apr 29
The number of homeless people in Japan stood at 3,824 as of January, down 4.2% from a year before, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said Wednesday.