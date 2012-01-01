JAL reports first net loss since 2012 relisting as pandemic bites
Japan Times -- May 08
Japan Airlines Co. on Friday reported a net loss of ¥286.69 billion for the business year through March as the coronavirus pandemic depressed travel demand, causing the company to log its first red ink since relisting in 2012 following business rehabilitation.
JAL, which has been undergoing cost-cutting to ride out the COVID-19 crisis, did not disclose earnings forecasts for the current year through next March, citing uncertainty.
JAL logged a loss of ¥398.31 billion before interest and taxes as sales plunged 65.3% from the year before to ¥481.23 billion in the year through March 31.
JAL is not alone in struggling to stay afloat as the pandemic limited people’s movement and economic activity. Last week, its domestic rival ANA Holdings Inc., the parent of All Nippon Airways Co., reported a record net loss of ¥404.62 billion for fiscal 2020.- Japan Times
Philip Morris to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years
Nikkei - May 08
Philip Morris International, the U.S. tobacco giant that makes Marlboro and Lark brand cigarettes, plans to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years, Nikkei has learned.
JAL reports first net loss since 2012 relisting as pandemic bites
Nitori furniture chain opens low-price steakhouses
Nikkei - May 07
Japanese retailer Nitori Holdings is getting into the restaurant business, where it will apply the same cost-cutting model it has honed in its furniture business to steakhouses.
Japan's vaccine drive may spur economic boost from 'forced savings' -BOJ
Reuters - May 06
The Bank of Japan expects the national COVID-19 vaccination programme to spur an economic boost from households venturing out, armed with $183 billion in “forced savings” accumulated last year during pandemic-busting, stay-at-home policies.
Nissan to sell entire stake in Daimler
NHK - May 06
Japan's Nissan Motor says it will sell all of its roughly 1.5-percent stake in Germany's Daimler through a placement to institutional investors. Nissan's French partner Renault made a similar announcement in March.
Japan bans removal of prized agricultural seeds, seedlings abroad
Kyodo - May 05
Japan has recently made illegal the carrying or sending of seeds or seedlings of domestically developed farm products out of the country as it tries to protect local producers from the impacts of unauthorized overseas cultivation.
Human rights to gain place in Japan's corporate governance code
Nikkei - May 05
TOKYO -- Japan will add a provision on human rights to its corporate governance code for publicly traded companies when it is revised next month, as allegations of abuses by China in Xinjiang shine a spotlight on the issue.
Netflix joins Japan's virtual YouTuber boom
Japan Times - May 03
Netflix has joined Japan’s booming virtual YouTuber — or VTuber — scene with the launch of an animated character to promote its growing anime streaming offering.
A Grudge Match in Japan: One Corner, Two 7-Elevens
New York Times - May 01
HIGASHI-OSAKA, Japan — Across Japan, it can seem as if there’s a 7-Eleven on every corner.
Mitsubishi Chemical CEO on Strategy, Gender Gap in Japan
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - May 01
Jean-Marc Gilson, the newly-arrived chief executive officer of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., shares his strategy to return the company to profitability.
Japan's jobless rate drops in March
NHK - Apr 30
Japanese government data shows that the country's unemployment rate in March dropped to the level of last April.
Tokyo Disneyland operator logs 1st annual loss due to pandemic
Kyodo - Apr 29
Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land Co. on Wednesday reported a loss for the year ended March, its first annual red ink since listing in 1996, due to record-low visitor numbers as a result of the temporary closure of its theme parks and subsequent capacity limits amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan's K-shaped recovery emerges in home prices amid COVID crisis
Nikkei - Apr 28
Signs of a K-shaped recovery, characterized by parts of the economy improving while others languish, are appearing in home prices.
Japan to regulate digital ads under law on IT giants
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan plans to regulate online advertising as early as next April under the law requiring information technology giants to be more transparent following recommendations contained in a final government report on digital marketing released Tuesday.
Toyota to buy self-driving division of U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft
Kyodo - Apr 28
Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed with U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc. to acquire its self-driving division for $550 million with an aim to accelerate the development of the carmaker's autonomous driving technologies.
Billionaire founder of Nidec hands reins to ex-Nissan star
Japan Times - Apr 28
Almost half a century after founding his pioneering motor-maker on the family farm, Japanese billionaire Shigenobu Nagamori is handing over leadership of Nidec Corp. to a former Nissan Motor Co. executive to lead an ambitious pivot into the electric-vehicle space.
