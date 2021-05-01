Sumo: Yokozuna Hakuho to miss 6th straight basho

Yokozuna Hakuho, who holds the all-time record of 44 top-division titles, pulled out of the upcoming Summer Sumo Grand Tournament on Friday and will miss a sixth straight basho, the equal third-longest injury absence by a grand champion in sumo history.

Hakuho will rank behind Kisenosato, who failed to complete eight straight grand tournaments for the longest absence for a yokozuna since the current six-tournament system was introduced in 1958, and Takanohana, who holds the second-longest such streak with seven consecutive tournament withdrawals.

He joins Kashiwado, Kitanoumi, and Musashimaru who all missed six tournaments during their yokozuna careers.

The 15-day competition opens Sunday at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Hakuho underwent knee surgery in March and had mapped out a plan to skip the summer meet and return to the dohyo at the Nagoya basho in July. There, the 36-year-old Mongolia-born wrestler will be expected to either perform at a high level or face a call to retire.