More prefectures report record high daily COVID-19
Nationwide, the total figures topped 7,000 for the first time since January.
The northern prefecture of Hokkaido reported 403 cases. The prefecture is preparing to implement stricter anti-infection measures starting on Sunday in the capital Sapporo.
Hokkaido Governor Suzuki Naomichi said, " This will be the last chance to prevent the virus from spreading across the prefecture. We must stop the infections in Sapporo at all costs."
Local authorities will ask restaurants and bars in the city not to serve alcohol.
Tokyo confirmed over 1,000 new cases on Saturday.
That's the highest since the current state of emergency started on April 25. It's also the first time in a week that the daily tally in the metropolis has exceeded 1,000.
Figures for the western prefecture of Osaka also topped 1,000 for two days in a row. It reported 41 deaths.
The central government announced on Friday that it is going to extend the state of emergency until the end of this month. It is also expanding it to include two more prefectures, bringing the number under the state of emergency to 6.- NHK
Kyodo - May 09
Awaiting its Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer, skateboarding has become increasingly popular in Japan as an outdoor activity one can enjoy while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, but the sport's surge has not been without trouble.
NHK - May 09
In Japan, 14 out of 47 prefectures have reported record high daily coronavirus infections.
Tokidoki Traveller - May 08
This hotel is called ‘Hotel Sekitei’ and it is in Chiba! Just a heads up though, if you wish to visit it is pretty dang difficult. They do not speak english, and you cannot reserve the hotel so you just have to turn up and hope the slide room is available.
Nikkei - May 08
Workplaces and schools are emerging as hot spots for infection in Japan's latest wave of COVID-19 cases, moving beyond the hospitals and senior care facilities that had been the main sources of spread.
tokyoreporter.com - May 08
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man over the fatal stabbing of a man and his wife and injuring of two of their children in the town of Sakai nearly two years ago, reports Kyodo News
NHK - May 08
Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide says Japan's government is extending the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Hyogo and Kyoto until the end of May.
Kyodo - May 08
Yokozuna Hakuho, who holds the all-time record of 44 top-division titles, pulled out of the upcoming Summer Sumo Grand Tournament on Friday and will miss a sixth straight basho, the equal third-longest injury absence by a grand champion in sumo history.
Japan Today - May 08
Police in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on a mountain road on Thursday.
Nikkei - May 08
Philip Morris International, the U.S. tobacco giant that makes Marlboro and Lark brand cigarettes, plans to stop selling cigarettes in Japan within 10 years, Nikkei has learned.
Kyodo - May 08
A search continued Friday for a roughly 3.5-meter-long pet python that managed to break free and slither away from an apartment near Tokyo, according to local police.
Japan Times - May 08
Japan Airlines Co. on Friday reported a net loss of ¥286.69 billion for the business year through March as the coronavirus pandemic depressed travel demand, causing the company to log its first red ink since relisting in 2012 following business rehabilitation.
NHK - May 08
An online petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games is quickly drawing support.
Life in Japan - May 08
We're taking on Japan's longest roller slide, a slide of 247 meters in length situated on the slopes of the mountains around Tabayama an hour outside of Tokyo.
BBC - May 08
A state of emergency has been extended in several regions of Japan as Covid-19 cases surge, less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics.
temblor.net - May 08
Three major earthquakes have struck offshore Sendai and Fukushima, Japan, in the past three months.