More prefectures report record high daily COVID-19

In Japan, 14 out of 47 prefectures have reported record high daily coronavirus infections.

Nationwide, the total figures topped 7,000 for the first time since January.

The northern prefecture of Hokkaido reported 403 cases. The prefecture is preparing to implement stricter anti-infection measures starting on Sunday in the capital Sapporo.

Hokkaido Governor Suzuki Naomichi said, " This will be the last chance to prevent the virus from spreading across the prefecture. We must stop the infections in Sapporo at all costs."

Local authorities will ask restaurants and bars in the city not to serve alcohol.

Tokyo confirmed over 1,000 new cases on Saturday.

That's the highest since the current state of emergency started on April 25. It's also the first time in a week that the daily tally in the metropolis has exceeded 1,000.

Figures for the western prefecture of Osaka also topped 1,000 for two days in a row. It reported 41 deaths.

The central government announced on Friday that it is going to extend the state of emergency until the end of this month. It is also expanding it to include two more prefectures, bringing the number under the state of emergency to 6.