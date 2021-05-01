Trouble mars skateboarding's rising popularity in Japan
Cases of skateboarders riding in public spaces without permission or damaging cultural assets have become frequent across Japan, with many of the incidents caused by novices who may be unaware of the rules.
Along with this, certain areas, particularly near stations and major business and shopping districts, have seen more and more young skateboarders gathering at night and getting into scrapes with pedestrians or causing noise disturbances.
Authorities are aiming to promote public awareness about the sport and crack down on those who flout the rules.
In central Japan's Aichi Prefecture, a recorded announcement on the second-level pedestrian concourse of JR Toyohashi Station repeatedly warns people against skateboarding and other prohibited activities, with the message reinforced with explicit "No skateboarding" signs.
"We've clearly responded to more calls regarding skateboarding since around last year," said Chikara Ishikawa, the deputy chief of Toyohashi police station.
His officers attended to 27 skateboard incidents between January and March. In January, four youngsters were written up for violating traffic laws after repeatedly ignoring warnings about riding on a public road.
The law specifically prohibits roller skating or similar conduct on roads with frequent traffic, but the police said the ambiguity of the word "frequent" makes it difficult to charge violators because of its broad interpretation.
Boarders have also been involved in damaging cultural property on public land, where entry is prohibited for purposes other than what is intended.
For example, planking was damaged on the iconic five-arched wooden Kintai Bridge -- a national site of scenic beauty -- in Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, in January.- Kyodo
Kyodo - May 09
