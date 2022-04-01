Deep-fried Fish | Horse Mackerel | AJI-FRY
Kimono Mom -- May 09
How to make Japanese home made food.
Japan's offices, schools and nurseries become COVID hotbeds
Nikkei - May 08
Workplaces and schools are emerging as hot spots for infection in Japan's latest wave of COVID-19 cases, moving beyond the hospitals and senior care facilities that had been the main sources of spread.
Girl's death in Japan prompts probe of alleged bullying
ABC News - May 07
A Japanese city will reinvestigate alleged bullying that was denied by education officials two years ago after a 14-year-old girl was found dead in a neighborhood park.
More young Japanese look to Marx as pandemic, climate crisis magnify economic inequalities
Japan Today - May 06
As the global challenge of climate change mounts and the coronavirus pandemic magnifies economic inequalities, Karl Marx, who pointed to the contradictions and limitations of capitalism, is gaining new admirers in Japan, particularly among the young.
Japan's child population hits record low after 40 years of decline
Kyodo - May 04
Japan's estimated child population hit a record low after falling for 40 straight years, government data showed Tuesday, adding to the evidence of the country's aging population.
Baby Gets Vaccinated in Japan
Tokyo Zebra - May 02
Our baby finally gets vaccinated in Japan. He gets the BCG vaccine from a Tokyo clinic.
We went to choose Kids Kimono!
Kimono Mom - May 01
Today we're going to pick up a Kimono for Sutan's Shichi-Go-San.
Japanese Kamishibai Folktale Series - Momotaro the Peach Boy
JapanSocietyNYC - Apr 30
Momotarō was born from a giant peach, which was found floating down a river by an old, childless woman who was washing clothes there. The woman and her husband discovered the child when they tried to open the peach to eat it.
Efforts underway to end 'period poverty' in Japan
Japan Times - Apr 30
As the coronavirus pandemic puts strain on the economy, Japan is finally moving toward tackling the phenomenon of “period poverty” facing many women. But campaigners say there are a number of hurdles still to overcome in a country that has often treated menstruation as a taboo subject.
Dietary salt intake increases with age in Japanese adults
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 28
Excess salt intake is linked to cardiovascular disease as well as hypertension, but whether individual salt intake increases with age has not been studied.
COVID-19 affects 8% of abortion cases in Japan, study shows
Japan Times - Apr 28
Some 8% of pregnant women in Japan who had an abortion in October and November last year are believed to have decided to end their pregnancy due to reasons linked to the coronavirus pandemic, a health ministry study group found Tuesday.
Japan's young adults get a lesson in how to be savvy consumers
Japan Times - Apr 28
Consumer education is getting underway at high schools across Japan ahead of the lowering of the age of legal adulthood by two years to 18 on April 1, 2022.
Still-edible food waste in Japan decreased in fiscal 2018
Japan Times - Apr 28
Japan discarded an estimated 6 million tons of still-edible food in fiscal 2018, down 120,000 tons from the previous year amid growing public awareness of the need to reduce food waste, government data showed Tuesday.
Osaka public schools begin online classes
NHK - Apr 26
Public elementary and junior high schools in the Japanese city of Osaka have introduced online classes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What’s It Like Being An International Student In Japan In 2021? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Apr 26
Did you know that there are around 300,000 international students in Japan? Why do they come to Japan to study and what’s it like studying in Japan in 2021, especially during COVID-19? Let’s hit the streets of Tokyo to find out.
Eating Wild Japan by Winifred Bird - Book Review
Trillium: Wild Edibles - Apr 26
Eating wild Japan is a very in depth and well written engaging book that captivates the reader with traditional methods of preparation of wild edible plants.
