New cases keep rising in Japan

The spread of infections shows no signs of slowing in Japan as the daily figure of new cases nationwide surpassed 6,400 on Sunday.

Health authorities in Tokyo confirmed 1,032 new cases. It was the second straight day the tally topped 1,000.

The surge is putting intense strain on the medical system. The health ministry says the number of patients across the nation with serious symptoms was at a record 1,144.

Variants identified in India have also been confirmed in the capital, and at airport quarantine stations.

The government will impose stricter border controls starting Monday.

Visitors from India, Pakistan and Nepal will be asked to stay at a designated facility for six days and take the virus test twice.

They will be allowed to move to self-quarantine at home or other places only after testing negative.

Meanwhile, the central government announced on Friday it is extending the state of emergency until the end of the month. It is also expanding it to include two more prefectures, bringing the total to six.