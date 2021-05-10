New York's Japan Day cultural event held online
Japan Day is organized by a group of Japanese companies and other entities, and is usually held in Central Park. It was canceled last year due to the spread of the virus.
A half-hour-long video for this year's event was uploaded online on Sunday. It shows karate practitioners demonstrating moves, and breaking wooden boards and thick blocks of ice.
A New York-based group of Yosakoi dancers also performed a lively, synchronized routine, wearing masks and matching costumes.
Yamanouchi Kanji, Japan's Consulate General in New York, appeared in the video to express his hope that this year's event will convey gratitude to all New Yorkers, especially frontline workers, who have worked to help people in the city.
Regarding violence committed against people of Asian descent in the US, Yamanouchi indicated that he hopes the event will help reunite people.- NHK
NHK - May 10
An annual event that introduces Japanese culture and food to people in New York took place online this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
tokyoreporter.com - May 08
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man over the fatal stabbing of a man and his wife and injuring of two of their children in the town of Sakai nearly two years ago, reports Kyodo News
Japan Today - May 08
Police in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on a mountain road on Thursday.
Kyodo - May 08
A search continued Friday for a roughly 3.5-meter-long pet python that managed to break free and slither away from an apartment near Tokyo, according to local police.
tokyoreporter.com - May 07
TOKYO (TR) – A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping four women has been accused in a fifth case, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network.
Japan Today - May 07
Police in Kitakyushu City have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of arson after he set a high-end car on fire.
Kyodo - May 05
A Tokyo police officer was found dead and his female colleague is missing on Mt. Tanigawa in eastern Japan, local police said Tuesday, two days after receiving a distress call.
stuff.co.nz - May 05
World's oldest person, 118-year-old Kane Tanaka, pulls out of torch relay citing Covid-19 fears
kotaku.com - May 04
The town of Noto in Ishikawa received millions of yen due to the impact of covid-19. The money was part of a rural revitalization project to help the countryside in the wake of the virus.
Tokyo Lens - May 03
It's rare to find an entire abandoned village in Japan. But what about 12 abandoned villages? Why were they abandoned? Where did everyone go? Why was so much left behind?
NHK - May 03
Residents of Shizuoka Prefecture west of Tokyo are clearing up debris after their communities were hit by what appeared to be a tornado.
TRT World - May 01
As Japan’s government has in recent years been making preparations to cater to diverse visitors ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Islam has been gradually demystified there. Here is how Muslims are observing Ramadan since the country’s infrastructures improved.
tokyoreporter.com - May 01
A wealthy man in Tanabe City planned to divorce his 25-year-old wife prior to his murder three years ago, police have learned, reports NHK.
Japan Today - Apr 30
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw her newborn son out a window. The infant's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.
Japan Today - Apr 30
A man in his 40s is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday.
Asian Boss - Apr 30
Have you ever thought of crying as something positive? We met a Japanese man who started a course that makes people cry on purpose with the goal to relieve their stress. So far, he has made over 50,000 people cry through his seminars.