Japan's 2020 internet traffic sees 78-fold jump from 2004 level
Compared to pre-COVID-19 2019 levels, traffic climbed 1.6 times as the pandemic led to an increase in at-home videoconferencing, distance learning and video streaming.
Data traffic in Japan has risen continuously since the internet was made available around 1995.
Technological advances started with messages limited to text and then to explosive exchanges of photos and videos along with the rapid growth of social media networks and streaming services.
The surge in traffic has sparked concerns that heavy network congestion may risk a breakdown of online communications, leading the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to take measures to cushion such a negative impact.
Traffic is expected to only grow as the Internet of Things, which also connects home appliances, becomes increasingly integrated into personal lives.- Kyodo
NHK - May 11
Japan's health ministry has approved the use of a rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, for treating COVID-19 patients. It's the third coronavirus drug to be approved in the country, following remdesivir and dexamethasone.
Nikkein - May 10
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the U.S. last month included a phone call to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, as the Japanese leader sought to secure doses of the American company's coronavirus vaccine.
Kyodo - May 10
temblor.net - May 08
Three major earthquakes have struck offshore Sendai and Fukushima, Japan, in the past three months.
Nikkei - May 07
A harried commuter rushes through a Tokyo station hoping to catch the next train home.
Tech Vision - May 06
Trains can feel quite old fashioned, in a lot of ways. With long distance travel very much the preserve of the plane in modern culture, a long-distance train as a mode of public transport can be seen as quirky, rather than the go-to option. Japan, though, is determined to change that.
JapanNutrition.com - May 05
There are concerns over the link between obesity and the severity of COVID-19 infections, with Fukushima Prefecture having 4th highest incidence of metabolic syndrome in Japan.
nation.lk - May 05
In support of the 'big nose, big hose' theory, a scientific study has found that men with larger noses do indeed have longer penises.
South China Morning Post - May 05
A life-size virtual assistant in the guise of an anime character was showcased in Japan on April 26, 2021.
newsonjapan.com - May 05
CBD products continue to gain popularity all over the world.
Japan Times - May 04
OSAKA – Senior vice defense minister Yasuhide Nakayama said Monday that the government has decided to set up a state-run mass vaccination center at the Osaka International Convention Center.
Nikkei - May 04
Shimadzu, the Japanese company known for measuring instruments, has developed what is thought to be Japan's first domestically made PCR testing reagents for the potentially more virulent COVID-19 variant detected in India, with plans for a release as early as June.
Japan Times - May 03
A U.S. SpaceX ship carrying Japan's Soichi Noguchi and three American astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday following the group's six-month mission at the International Space Station.
NHK - May 02
Osaka reported a record 1,262 new cases on Saturday. 41 people have died, the second largest daily figure to date.
newsonjapan.com - May 02
Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus global pandemic, Japan’s tech economy presents several innovative, high-paying careers in software development.
Japan Times - May 01
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake that also measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on Saturday but no tsunami warning was issued, Japanese and U.S. authorities said, with no immediate reports of damage.